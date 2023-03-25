Marlon Vera says he knows the stakes will be high on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen when he takes on fellow ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen. Still, the No. 3-ranked Vera insists he must stay focused on the task at hand and worry about the implications later, which include a potential title shot. Their five-round battle tops the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the AT&T Center in San Antonio. Vera has emerged from fringe contender to the top of the UFC rankings behind a four-fight winning streak and could be in line for his first title bid with another win on Saturday. Standing in his way is the No. 5-ranked Sandhagen, who can rejoin the title picture with a signature victory at UFC Fight Night.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen preview

In a division full of potentially intriguing matchups, Vera vs. Sandhagen has a chance of delivering an action-packed fight between strikers who go about their business with opposing approaches.

Sandhagen (15-4) comes from a kickboxing background and used to compete in the World Kickboxing Association. This base is evident, as he relies on precision timing and technique to pepper his opponents with strikes at range while staying out of harm's way.

Not long after Sandhagen made his UFC debut in January 2018, numerous MMA analysts predicted the Colorado native would soon become the division's champion. Sandhagen won his first five UFC outings but has gone 3-3 since, with all three defeats coming against current or former champions.

He was submitted by Sterling in the first round of their June 2020 matchup, his first taste of top-five competition. Following wins against fading veterans Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar, the 30-year-old lost back-to-back decisions against former champions TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan. But in what might be the best win of his career, Sandhagen rebounded with a fourth-round stoppage of No. 8-ranked Yadong Song in their main event in September of last year.

Although Vera (20-7-1) is in his ninth year with the promotion, he is still just 30 and appears to be coming into his prime. The Ecuadorian fighter is known for his relentless pace in which he assaults his opponents with a blur of punches, elbows and kicks until they ultimately succumb.

Vera is probably best known for his thudding upset knockout of previously unbeaten prospect Sean O'Malley in August 2020. He added to his growing highlight reel with a head-kick knockout of former champion Dominick Cruz last August, his fourth consecutive victory. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night picks

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night picks here: He is going with Albert Duraev (+150) to spring the upset of Chidi Njokuani (-170) in a battle of middleweight prospects.

Duraev (15-4) is a grappling specialist who also has shown power in his hands. The 34-year-old Russian fighter joined the UFC on a nine-fight winning streak following a win on "Dana White's Contender Series" and has split his first two outings with the promotion. He was stopped by rising prospect Joaquin Buckley in the second round of their bout last June.

Njokuani (22-8) is a power puncher who had stops at Bellator and the Legacy Fighting Alliance before joining the UFC. The 34-year-old Texan saw his streak of four consecutive stoppage victories come to a halt in September when he was stopped by veteran Gregory Rodrigues in a performance that earned Fight of the Night honors.

"Njokuani's defensive grappling leaves a lot to be desired, and his cardio isn't amazing. Duraev is a shark on the ground. He has shown toughness in some wars, and the longer this fight goes, the more I favor Duraev to find a takedown and take control," VIthlani told SportsLine. You can see more picks at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen odds, fight card

Cory Sandhagen (-165) vs. Marlon Vera (+140)

Holly Holm (-225) vs. Yana Santos (+185)

Nate Landwehr (-250) vs. Austin Lingo (+210)

Maycee Barber (-265) vs. Andrea Lee (+225)

Chidi Njokuani (-170) vs. Albert Duraev (+150)

Tucker Lutz (-275) vs. Daniel Pineda (+225)

Manel Kape (-190) vs. Alex Perez (+160)

Trevin Giles (-115) vs. Preston Parsons (-105)

CJ Vergara (-250) vs. Daniel Da Silva (+205)

Manuel Torres (-155) vs. Trey Ogden (+135)