On paper, it's easy to see Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event between middleweights Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland as little more than a crossroads fight. Holland has been coming on as rising star, going 5-0 in 2020 with four stoppage victories. Brunson is nearly a decade older at 37 years old and rarely discussed with the enthusiasm so many express over the future of Holland.

But reading a little further into the fight reveals that Brunson is far more than a gatekeeper -- a term with unfair connotations -- at 185 pounds. Brunson may actually be one of the greatest fighters to ever fill that role.

Of Brunson's seven career losses, only one came against a man to never challenge for or hold a world title in the UFC or Strikeforce. Meanwhile, heavily-hyped fighters like Ian Heinisch and Edmen Shahbazyan have failed when matched with Brunson.

Still, Holland has been aggressive in his pre-fight trash talk, telling Brunson to accept his role as a gatekeeper.

"Honestly, if someone's definition of a gatekeeper is being relevant for many years ... I mean, you have guys who are 36, 37, 32 who nobody pays attention to," Brunson told "Morning Kombat." "I'm always fighting at the top. Fair enough. It depends. What do you call a guy like Johny Hendricks? Is he a gatekeeper? He was a champion, but at one point he lost seven or eight in a row. What is that? I'd rather be in the position where I am forever than fall and never be able to recover. When I'm done with this fight game, I want to go out with a lot of fight left, not fighting at my worst."

Holland's impressive five-fight winning streak in 2020 culminated with a knockout victory over Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza in December, tying him for the UFC record of five wins in a calendar year. With four knockouts and three Performance of the Night bonuses, it did nothing but build the confidence of an already brash young fighter.

For Brunson, that confidence from Holland is fine. He's carved out a nice niche for himself beating men just like Holland.

"Anybody has the hype. Bring them to me and I'll take care of that," Brunson said.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Kevin Holland -175 Derek Brunson +150 Middleweight Gregor Gillespie -260 Brad Riddell +210 Lightweight Cheyanne Buys -360 Montserrat Ruiz +280 Women's strawweight Adrian Yanez -220

Gustavo Lopez +180

Bantamweight Max Griffin -210

Song Kenan +175

Welterweight Tai Tuivasa -380

Harry Hunsucker +300

Heavyweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: March 20 | Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV Channel: ESPN

Prediction

Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland: Holland has been very impressive in 2020 -- there's little doubt of that. And beating Souza, a fighter Brunson has lost to twice, is a good note on which to walk to the Octagon on Saturday. Still, few fighters are able to break fighters down like Brunson. Rewatching the fight with Shahbazyan showed just how good he can be at weathering attacks, pressing forward and using a grinding grappling style to wear out fighters before finishing them off. The fight ultimately comes down to whether Holland can finish Brunson with strikes early in the fight. Brunson is prone to being stopped, but when a fighter doesn't get the job done quickly, he slowly takes over fights.

Only two men have won a decision against Brunson -- the legendary Anderson Silva and Kendall Grove, who won a split decision in a 2012 fight that Brunson took on short notice. Look for Brunson to be patient in the early stages of the fight, letting Holland do the work and waiting for openings to pressure the younger fighter in clinch work against the cage. Midway through the fight, if Holland's gas tank is running low, Brunson will take over and run away with the fight. Pick: Derek Brunson via TKO4