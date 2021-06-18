After stumbling in his most recent trip to the Octagon, "Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung returns to action on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he faces Dan Ige in the main event of UFC Fight Night. In a featherweight division thin on clearly established title challengers, the winner of the fight between Jung and Ige could be placed into the picture as a challenger for the winner of the September clash between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.

Jung is one of the most exciting fighters in UFC history. In his nine trips to the Octagon, Jung has won eight post-fight bonuses. After mandatory military service sidelined his career from August 2013 to February 2017, Jung got right back into the swing of things, going on a 3-1 run heading into his most recent fight. That fight would go the wrong way for Jung, as Ortega used slick boxing to dominate the fight.

Ige has quietly carved out a place for himself as a fringe contender, going on a 7-1 run after a loss to Julio Arce in his Octagon debut. He is coming off the most impressive win of his career, scoring a 22-second knockout of Gavin Tucker in March. One fight prior, Ige suffered a loss to Calvin Kattar in his biggest step up in quality of opponent to date.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Dan Ige -125 Korean Zombie +105 Featherweight Serghei Spivac -230 Aleksei Oleinik +190 Heavyweight Marlon Vera -200 Davey Grant +170 Bantamweight Seung Woo Choi -140

Julian Erosa +120

Featherweight Bruno Silva -125

Wellington Turman +105

Middleweight Dhiego Lima -170

Matt Brown +145

Welterweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: June 19 | Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

TV Channel: ESPN2 | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Prediction

Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige: For all the good there is to say about both men, there's some real concerns for both as elite fighters. Both have lost against their better recent opponents and Jung has expressed some frustration with fighting five rounds, recently saying he kept pushing the UFC to put him in the co-main event to only have to train for three rounds. Ige also has not consistently been able to impose his will on opponents and should have lost to Edson Barboza but was instead handed a split decision win. Ige can't allow Jung to dictate the pace or pattern of the fight because that's the situation where the Korean Zombie does his best work. Pick: Korean Zombie via UD