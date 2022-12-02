Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland collide in a matchup that both fighters, as well as the fans, can salivate over. This striker's delight headlines UFC Fight Night at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday night.

Thompson (16-6-1) finds himself floating just outside of the cloud of serious title contenders following consecutive losses to grapplers Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Thompson expelled a sigh of relief when paired with a fellow striking enthusiast for this battle. At 39 years old, "Wonderboy" remains a puzzle that few strikers have solved. Conversely, Holland presents unique challenges that Thompson is giddy to decode.

"He's definitely a tall opponent. He has an 81-inch reach, so that's going to be fun to navigate, especially during mid-fight," Thompson told CBS Sports. "He's also a black belt of Brazilian jiu-jitsu under a guy named Travis Lutter, who is under Carlos Machado, who's my brother-in-law. So you got that lineage there. So I think it's pretty cool. The guy's very good everywhere. He's got a bunch of submissions underneath his record. He's got some knockouts. Do I expect this fight to stay standing? I think so.

"He's not the type of guy to initiate wrestling. I do believe he'll probably try to get me up against the cage at some point in time. He's the type of guy that kind of evolves as his fight career goes on. There are a lot of guys out there who if you've seen a fight one time you've seen them fight 100 times the exact same way."

Check out the full interview with Stephen Thompson below.

Thompson's desire for exciting fights rarely pans out these days. Some opponents rely on a grappling-heavy gameplan to negate Thompson while others are trepidatious when confronted by his accuracy and movement. Holland (23-8, 1 NC) is a willing dance partner. Holland respects Thompson's accolades but plans on showing the decorated karate practitioner that he too is a student of the game.

"I don't think it necessarily says that I'm that much better or that much more decorated than this person or that person," Holland told CBS Sports. "It says that I understand striking.

"A lot of guys want to wrestle and a lot of guys want to play the game. One thing about me is I'm going to throw those hands."

The UFC appears primed to travel more in the aftermath of COVID lockdowns and restrictions. Many cards at the UFC Apex were stripped bare of quality -- a combination of heavy-loaded UFC pay-per-views and frequent Fight Nights spreading the roster thin. UFC's trip to Orlando remedies this with a juicy Fight Night main card.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos fights all-action welterweight Bryan Barberena in the co-main event. Speaking of all-action: fan-favorite heavyweight slugger Tai Tuivasa and gritty flyweight Matt Schnell are also on the card. UFC stalwarts Jack Hermansson in Eryk Anders compete in separate middleweight bouts on the six-fight main card.

Below is the rest of the fight card for Saturday night with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to a prediction and pick on the main event.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite

Underdog

Weightclass

Kevin Holland -160

Stephen Thompson +175

Welterweight

Rafael dos Anjos -550

Bryan Barberena +400

Welterweight Matheus Nicolau -380

Matt Schnell +300

Flyweight Sergei Pavlovich -220

Tai Tuivasa +180

Heavyweight

Jack Hermansson -190

Roman Dolidze +160

Middleweight

Kyle Daukaus -220

Eryk Anders +180

Middleweight



UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Dec. 3 | Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

TV channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Prediction

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland: Thompson's commitment to his style has shackled him from ascending to title contention in the 2020s. Fortunately, Holland is a fighter who will accommodate Thompson's desire to trade punches and kicks. Thompson's shoddy record as of late is less troubling once you scratch beyond the surface. His descent from 13-1 to 16-6-1 as a pro fighter is a sign of his style's limitations but not of his physical skills. Thompson's chin has held up very well and the man takes good care of his health. The only person to really dominate Thompson since 2012 was Muhammad who leaned heavily on wrestling. Thompson has otherwise only lost close decisions and one by come-from-behind KO. Holland has developed a more versatile game and would do well to exercise it in this fight. Meaningfully threatening the takedown will disrupt Thompson's standing game and present striking opportunities that are otherwise few and far between. Holland has a jiu-jitsu black belt under a legitimate mentor but I'm not sure how potent his offensive wrestling is -- especially against someone whose success depends on stuffing takedowns. I envision a more competitive twist on Thompson vs. Geoff Neal with the veteran eking out the win. Thompson via UD

