Edson Barboza is still delivering highlight-reel knockouts more than a decade after executing one of the most iconic KOs in UFC history. Barboza turned back the clock against Billy Quarantillo on Saturday night, putting him out with a filthy knee strike at UFC Fight Night in Kansas City.

It may not measure up to his iconic spinning wheel kick KO of Terry Etim in 2012, but Barboza's latest finish can stand on its own. Barboza is a dynamo on the feet, packing dynamite in all four limbs of Muay Thai. The blueprint on how to beat him may be out, but carrying out the plan is far from a manageable task. Quarantillo immediately put pressure on Barboza, crowding him against the fence to neutralize the striking threat. Quarantillo did not mind his Ps and Qs, however, and a defensively absent distance-closing walked him right into a thunderous knee. Quarantillo hit the mat face first and that was it.

"I trained this exact move for eight weeks," Barboza told UFC commentator Daniel Cormier during a post-fight interview. "Please, someone in front of me in the rankings. Guys, Edson Barboza is still alive. Be aware guys. I'm in the best shape of my life. I promise the next one will be much, much better."

Barboza bounced back following consecutive losses to Bryce Mitchell and Giga Chikadze. The 14-year MMA veteran will likely remain at No. 13 in the UFC's official featherweight rankings after beating the unranked Quarantillo. Speaking of Quarantillo, the fighter affectionally known as "Billy Q" by fans has alternated wins and losses in his last five fights.