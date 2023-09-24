In a deep lightweight division, every outing is a chance to impress and put yourself in the conversation as a potential future title challenger. Unfortunately for Mateusz Gamrot, an injury win over Rafael Fiziev in Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event may not due much to advance him toward the elite of the division.

The fight started slowly, with both men firing single shots to judge distance and timing. Fiziev eventually landed a big looping shot before fending off a Gamrot single-leg takedown to get the first bit of momentum.

The fight slowed into a rhythm of both men looking to land single shots before Gamrot began to engage his wrestling skills a bit, using body locks to try and force the fight to the ground. The two men continued to battle in the clinch until the fight went back to distance and Fiziev threw a right body kick.

Then Fiziev dropped to the canvas and the fight was over.

Fiziev's kick landed to Gamrot's elbow, but it was Fiziev's left knee that was injured as he extended on the kick. The result of the fight was an injury TKO at the 2:03 mark of Round 2 for Gamrot.



"To be honest, when I prepared for this fight, my goal was that my defense would be better than his kick," Gamrot said after his victory. "... A win is a win. I won tonight and I'm looking forward to the next one."



Gamrot admitted that an injury was not the ideal way to win the fight but that "a win is a win" before setting his sights on big game in the 155-pound division.



"Before this fight, a lot of journalists thought the winner advances to the top five," Gamrot said. "But the next fight I would like to challenge myself with the next most dangerous guy on the ground, Charles Oliveira. I would like to fight this guy."