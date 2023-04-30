If a fighter is hoping to simply survive against Song Yadong, they should reconsider. Song showcased punching power with staying power by stopping Ricky Simon in the final round of their UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday night.

Expectations were that Simon's gas tank would carry him into the later rounds, but it was Song who grew stronger as the fight progressed. Song did anything but coast despite likely being ahead on the scorecards after three rounds. In the closing moments of Round 4, Song dropped Simon with a powerful counter-left hook. The clock stopped him from following up, but Simon appeared compromised as Round 5 commenced. Song unleashed an early flurry, starting with another left hook, and ultimately scored a ground-and-pound finish.

"I'm so happy, I'm extremely happy tonight," Song said during his post-fight interview at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. "Ricky is a very tough opponent and tonight is my night. Next, I want to fight a top-five fighter!"

Pressed by commentator Daniel Cormier, Song suggested a fight with Sean O'Malley or a rematch against Marlon Vera next.

Song was certainly the better fighter on Saturday night; however, his performance was not without controversy. Song pressed forward in Round 2 and dropped Simon following a clash of heads. Song was warned later by referee Herb Dean after initiating another headbutt. Song also launched a body punch that drifted low and caught Simon in the groin.

Song's fifth UFC KO/TKO ties him at No. 4 all-time in the bantamweight division. He shares the record with O'Malley, Eddie Wineland and Thomas Almeida. Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw holds the record with seven.