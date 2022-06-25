An opportunity to crack the top-10 rankings is at stake Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot when ranked lightweight prospects Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot square off in the Octagon. Their battle tops the main UFC fight card (10 p.m. ET) from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 11-ranked Tsarukyan and No. 12-ranked Gamrot are both considered prodigal talents, but they have found it difficult to climb the rankings in a stacked division that includes stars such as Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor. But the winner of Saturday's main event will gain leverage toward the title-fight conversation.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot preview, guide

The winner of Saturday's main event will get a leg up toward consideration for a title shot in a division that is loaded with contenders. The title is now officially vacant after sitting champion Charles Oliveira was stripped of the belt for missing weight by a half pound ahead of his defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in May. Oliveira won the fight but now must beat another opponent to reclaim the title, and he currently does not have a fight booked.

A potential rematch with No. 2-ranked Dustin Poirier is a possibility and there is a groundswell of fan support for a title match against No. 4-ranked Islam Makhachev. Other ranked contenders such as Beneil Dariush and Conor McGregor, who have been inactive while tending to injuries, also could be considered for the next title fight.

Thus, neither Tsarukyan nor Gamrot can afford to give up ground in the rankings, and the only way to improve their profiles now is by fighting each other.

Tsarukyan (18-2) is a versatile talent who has five submissions and seven knockouts to his credit. The 25-year-old Armenian fighter has finished his last two opponents inside of two rounds, including a knockout of Joel Alvarez in February.

Gamrot (20-1-1), 31, has similarly shown a lethal mix of stand-up power and grappling, as evidenced by his seven knockouts and five submissions among his 20 professional MMA victories. The Polish fighter has earned performance bonuses in three of his four UFC outings and is coming off a second-round stoppage of Carlos Diego Ferreira in December.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night selections here: He is supporting Sergey Morozov (-135) to get past Raulian Paiva (+115) in a matchup of bantamweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Morozov (17-5) is a versatile prospect and former M-1 Global bantamweight champion who joined the UFC in January of last year. The 33-year-old Russian fighter has gone 1-2 in three UFC appearances while facing a slew of other celebrated prospects. He earned a Fight of the Night bonus but came up short against Douglas Silva de Andrade in February.

Paiva (21-4) is a former North Extreme Cage Fighting champion who joined the UFC in April 2018 following a victory on "Dana White's Contender Series." The 26-year-old Brazilian cracked the top-15 rankings behind a three-fight winning streak but lost this distinction following a first-round loss to fellow prospect Sean O'Malley.

"Morozov is an aggressive wrestler and can crack on the feet. Paiva is a solid fighter too, but I think this is a difficult matchup for him. This line should be wider," Gombas told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Arman Tsarukyan (-250) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (+210)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (-410) vs. Neil Magny (+330)

JP Buys (-115) vs. Cody Durden (-105)

Thiago Moises (-240) vs. Christos Giagos (+200)

Mario Bautista (-155) vs. Brian Kelleher (+135)

Jinh Yu Frey (-250) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+210)

Carlos Ulberg (-125) vs. Tafon Nchuwki (+105)

Sergey Morozov (-135) vs. Raulian Paiva (+115)

TJ Brown (-200) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (+175)

Josh Parisian (-110) vs. Alan Baudot (-110)

Umar Nurmagomedov (-800) vs. Nate Maness (+550)

Chris Curtis (-150) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (+130)