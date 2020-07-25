Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Dustin Poirier talks UFC legacy ( 1:10 )

Robert Whittaker says time away from mixed martial arts is just what he needed. The former middleweight champion has vowed to return in style when he faces rising challenger Darren Till on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till. Their important battle tops the final UFC Fight Night card at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, with the main card set for 8 p.m. ET. Whittaker hasn't fought since dropping his title to Israel Adesanya in October of last year.

He was knocked out in the second round before his hometown fans and afterward said he would take an indefinite leave of absence. He now says he's hungrier than ever and has a tough challenge against Till, who challenged for the welterweight title before moving up a division.

Whittaker vs. Till preview

Whittaker (20-5) needs a win to get back into title contention and help erase the memory of his last performance. He appeared listless in front of his native Australian fans while succumbing to a second-round stoppage by Israel Adesanya. The defeat stopped a nine-fight winning streak, and Whittaker said afterward he planned to take time off to clear his head and consider his future.

The 29-year-old Australian can cement his top position with a victory, but it could be difficult against the dangerous but enigmatic Till. The outspoken Englishman started his MMA career with an 18-fight unbeaten streak and matching hype, only to see his momentum crash into adversity in the form of two straight losses. UFC president Dana White has said he admittedly rushed Till (18-2-1) into a title bout against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who stopped him the second round of their lopsided September 2018 bout.

He was then knocked out before his hometown fans by Jorge Masvidal in March of last year. Till finally made his long-anticipated move to middleweight and managed an upset decision victory over Gastelum. His matchup with Whittaker at UFC on ESPN is bound to be a litmus test as to whether he belongs among the division's elite.

Top UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Jai Herbert (+135) to pull the upset of Francisco Trinaldo (-155) in a matchup of lightweight contenders.

Trinaldo (25-7) is a nine-year UFC veteran who has shared the Octagon with many of the sport's biggest names across three divisions. The 41-year-old Brazilian is on a roll lately, winning three of his past four bouts. The lone defeat in that span was a controversial decision against prospect Alexander Hernandez in July of last year.

Herbert (10-1) is a prospect who will be making his UFC debut following a 5-0 record in the Cage Warriors promotion, which once served as the employer for Conor McGregor. The 31-year-old English fighter earned stoppages in four of those wins, including a first-round knockout of Cain Carrizosa in October of last year.

"Herbert looks lighter on the feet and has the better overall striking," Marley told SportsLine. "I expect him to be the fighter throwing more volume."

