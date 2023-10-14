Sodiq Yussuf says he's grateful for his first headlining opportunity and plans to make the most of it Saturday when he faces respected veteran Edson Barboza in the main event of UFC Fight Night. The five-round showdown between ranked featherweight contenders will anchor the main card (7 p.m.) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Yussuf returns from a year-long layoff to make his first main-event appearance, and an impressive performance could catapult him into the top-10 rankings and earn him another high-profile showdown. But he must first get past the No. 13-ranked Barboza, who has a history of interrupting the steam behind celebrated prospects.

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza preview

Yusuff (13-2) will be making his return to the cage following a year off to allow various ailments to heal. He has long been considered a top prospect in perhaps the most talent-rich division in the UFC but has only once faced a ranked opponent. He lost a unanimous decision in April 2021 to Arnold Allen, who is now the No. 4-ranked featherweight contender.

Yusuff is known for his slick movement and power, complimented by a solid ground game. His last appearance resulted in a 30-second guillotine submission of Don Shainis. Yusuff is better known for his striking and has six knockouts on his resume.

He now steps up to face Barboza, who is widely considered one of the most talented UFC fighters to never compete for a title. The feared Brazilian striker has faced a gauntlet of world-class competitors including Justin Gaethje, former interim champion Tony Ferguson and now-retired former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Unfortunately for Barboza, he has lost most of those high-profile matchups and has long been relegated to the role of top-10 gatekeeper. In other words, rising prospects who wish to join the top-10 rankings have an unspoken obligation to beat Barboza before they can move forward.

Many such prospects have passed this test, but the 37-year-old Brazilian still occasionally reminds MMA observers of the threat he poses. In his last outing, Barboza knocked out prospect Billy Quarantillo in the first round to snap a two-fight losing streak. His matchup with Yusuff will be his fourth main-event appearance.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Christian Rodriguez (-150) to get past Cameron Saimann (+125) in a battle of bantamweight prospects to kick off the main card.

Rodriguez (9-1) is a versatile prospect who is known for his slick athleticism and dangerous ground game. His only professional defeat came to fellow rising prospect Jonathan Pearce in his UFC debut. The 25-year-old fighter has since won two straight, including an upset of hyped newcomer Raul Rosas Jr. in April.

Saimann (9-0) is known as a power puncher who has six knockouts among his nine MMA victories. The 22-year-old is known for training with fellow South African Dricus Du Plessis, who is now the top-ranked contender in the middleweight division.

"I feel Rodriguez is a level above and will be by far the best kickboxer and grappler Saimann will have faced yet. This will be a test that the young prospect Saimann cannot pass," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Sodiq Yussuf (-165) vs. Edson Barboza (+140)

Jennifer Maia (-155) vs. Viviane Araujo (+130)

Jonathan Martinez (-115) vs. Adrian Yanez (-105)

Christian Rodriguez (-150) vs. Cameron Saimann (+125)

Darren Elkins (+160) vs. TJ Brown (-190)

Irina Alekseeva (+115) vs. Melissa Dixon (-135)

Chris Guttierez (-290) vs. Heili Alateng (+235)

Emily Ducote (-400) vs. Ashley Yoder (+310)