UFC fight schedule for 2019: Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes, Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal headline
UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019
UFC's year-round schedule never truly slows down as the organization hosts more than 30 events every year. And 2019 is no different for the leader in mixed martial arts. Fresh off UFC 243 in Melbourne which saw Israel Adesanya stake his claim to the middleweight title with a TKO over Robert Whittaker, the UFC schedule marches forward with nine events left before the end of 2019.
The next stop takes us to Beantown for the return and debut of Chris Weidman at 205 pounds when he takes on fast rising contender Dominick Reyes. Weidman has lost four of his last five dating back to 2015, including his most recent TKO loss to Jacare Souza in November 2018. Reyes could be next in line for a title shot with a win.
Then in November, the "BMF" title will be on the line when Nate Diaz makes his return to New York City to take on Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal in a five-round main event at UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden.
There's plenty more enticing main events and co-main events to get ready for as 2019 starts to draw to a close.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Boston
|Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes
|Boston
|Oct. 18
|ESPN2
|UFC Fight Night
|Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia
|Singapore
|Oct. 26
|ESPN+
|UFC 244
|Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal
|New York City
|Nov. 2
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Moscow
|Junior dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov
|Moscow, Russia
|Nov. 9
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo
|Jan Blachowicz vs. Jacare Souza
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Nov. 16
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night D.C.
|Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris
|Washington, D.C.
|Dec. 7
|ESPN
|UFC 245
|Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington
|Las Vegas
|Dec. 14
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night South Korea
|Brian Ortega vs. Korean Zombie
|Busan, South Korea
|Dec. 21
|ESPN+
-
Knockout World Tour: Price scores upkick
We're hopping around the globe to bring you the biggest knockouts from a wild weekend of MMA...
-
Jedrzejczyk outpoints Waterson for win
The 'Boogeywoman' is back and looking for another shot at the strawweight title after a critical...
-
ONE Championship: Century fight card
Century is a two-part mega event for ONE Championship featuring multiple title fights across...
-
UFC Fight Night 161 predictions, picks
Take a look at what's to come when Jedrzejczyk and Waterson throw down in Tampa
-
UFC Fight Night 161 odds and best bets
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest.
-
Velasquez exits UFC as a great 'what if'
'Cardio Cain' never got that chance to show fans what he looks like when 100 percent healthy...