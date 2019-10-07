UFC fight schedule for 2019: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson, Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal headline

UFC's year-round schedule never truly slows down as the organization hosts more than 30 events every year. And 2019 is no different for the leader in mixed martial arts. Fresh off UFC 243 in Melbourne which saw Israel Adesanya stake his claim to the middleweight title with a TKO over Robert Whittaker, the UFC schedule marches forward with nine events left before the end of 2019.

The next stop brings UFC back stateside with a women's strawweight showdown in Tampa between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson. The winner is likely to be a new contender for the 115-pound title.

Then in November, the "BMF" title will be on the line when Nate Diaz makes his return to New York City to take on Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal in a five-round main event at UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden.

There's plenty more enticing main events and co-main events to get ready for as 2019 starts to draw to a close.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule