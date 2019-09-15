UFC fight schedule for 2019: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens; Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya headline
UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019
UFC's year-round schedule never truly slows down as the organization hosts more than 30 events every year. And 2019 is no different for the leader in mixed martial arts. Fresh off UFC 242 from Abu Dhabi where Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier, UFC trudges forward with a card each week until the end of 2019.
The next stop on the tour takes us to Mexico City with an important featherweight main event between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens. Then in November, the "BMF" title will be on the line when Nate Diaz makes his return to New York City to take on Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal in a five-round main event at UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden.
There's plenty more enticing main events and co-main events to get ready for as 2019 starts to draw to a close.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Mexico City
|Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Sept. 21
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Copenhagen
|Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Sept. 28
|ESPN+
|UFC 243
|Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel Adesanya
|Melbourne, Australia
|Oct. 5
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Tampa
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson
|Tampa, Florida
|Oct. 12
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Boston
|Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes
|Boston
|Oct. 18
|ESPN2
|UFC Fight Night
|Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia
|Singapore
|Oct. 26
|ESPN+
|UFC 244
|Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal
|New York City
|Nov. 2
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Moscow
|Junior dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov
|Moscow, Russia
|Nov. 9
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo
|TBD
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Nov. 16
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night D.C.
|Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris
|Washington, D.C.
|Dec. 7
|ESPN
|UFC 245
|TBD
|Las Vegas
|Dec. 14
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night South Korea
|TBD
|Busan, South Korea
|Dec. 21
|ESPN+
