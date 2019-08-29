UFC news, rumors: Cain Velasquez 'can't wait' to continue pro wrestling career, plans to return to MMA

A well-received pro wrestling debut has Cain Velasquez thinking about walking away from the world of six-ounce gloves and into the world of masks and hurricanranas. At least that's what the former UFC heavyweight champion said in a recent interview about his future in both combat sports endeavors.

"I didn't know what to expect," Velasquez said in an interview with MMAjunkie. "I wasn't sure how many people would actually be watching and tuning in to watch. I did a match and heard all the positive things from people. It was great. I was shocked. The whole night I was asking my wife, 'What just happened?' For me, I know what I can do and I feel like learning wrestling for the short time that I've learned it, it feels very natural to me. I loved it. I love going out there and competing and I can't wait to do more of it."

Velasquez (14-3) made his pro wrestling debut at AAA's Triplemania XXVII event on Aug. 3 in Mexico City, teaming with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown to defeat Texano Jr., Taurus and Killer Kross. Fans and media alike praised Velasquez for his performance in a match featuring five proven wrestling talents.

The buzz was strong enough that multiple promotions have reportedly expressed interest in bringing Velasquez in as a wrestler, including New Japan Pro Wrestling. ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Velasquez was to have an informal meeting with NJPW officials while attending a show for the Japanese wrestling promotion held in San Francisco last week.

While Velasquez said he has concerns about the danger his body has been placed in fighting in MMA -- including a knee injury suffered in his 26 second knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in February -- he does anticipate returning to the Octagon at some point in the near future. But, for now, it's full steam ahead with pro wrestling.

"I do plan on coming back to fight as well, but at this moment I'm just having too much fun doing this pro wrestling," Velasquez said. "I can't wait to go out there and perform again and try to be one of the best guys out there that has ever done pro wrestling."

