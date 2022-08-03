Tom Aspinall is officially on the road to recovery. Aspinall updated fans on his condition after suffering a knee injury in the opening moments of his UFC London headliner against Curtis Blaydes on July 22.

Blaydes vs. Aspinall was set up as a make-or-break moment for Aspinall. A surging heavyweight contender buoyed by the support of his countrymen and women, Aspinall was likely headed to a UFC heavyweight title fight with a win over Blaydes. Unfortunately, Aspinall took a bad step 15 seconds into the fight and his knee gave out.

"Morning everybody, today is surgery day. I'm in London right now and I'm absolutely starving because I can't eat before surgery," Aspinall said in a Twitter video posted on Wednesday. "I have suffered a torn MCL, a torn meniscus and some ACL damage.

"So, gonna get that fixed today but just a quick message to say thank you for the support. I really appreciate it. I've had so much love since the accident."

Blaydes was officially awarded a TKO victory at 0:15 of Round 1. The opponents and their camps shared a drink afterwards.

