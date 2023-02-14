Whether you look at pound-for-pound rankings in MMA as a subjective waste of time or the only true currency in ascribing greatness, the fallout of Saturday's UFC 284 superfight between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski has produced one heck of a debate.

Technically, Makhachev (24-1) made the first defense of his 155-pound title -- and did so in Volkanovski's home land of Perth, Australia -- in a thrilling and highly skilled fight that ended via disputed unanimous decision. But it's hard not to argue that Volkanovski (24-2) won the evening after battering his larger foe in the final round to truly showcase his greatness.

The fight was a technical masterpiece that was fought at an exciting pace as both succeeded in neutralizing the strength of their opponent by raising their individual games when it mattered most. Volkanovski did so by avoiding long stretches on his back against such a dominant grappler while Makhachev showed incredible pinpoint striking to offset his opponent's wizardry.

So how is it possible that Volkanovski could lose the fight on all three scorecards and still hold onto the top P4P ranking among UFC fighters?

First of all, the result of this fight wasn't a robbery at all. In fact, the much-maligned 49-46 scorecard turned in by judge Derek Cleary in favor of Makhachev might actually be a more realistic scorecard than the 48-47 scores turned in by most Volkanovski supporters online. Then again, based upon one's interpretation of the actual judging criteria, maybe not.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Either way, Volkanovski took on much more risk in snapping his 12-fight UFC win streak in pursuit of a second world title against a bigger foe. He also proved by his performance that he's still the best overall fighter in the world at the moment who likely would've edged Makhachev had they both been competing fulltime in the same weight division.

Simply defeating a top-rated P4P fighter doesn't automatically allow one to take their spot in the rankings, which is exactly what happened to the likes of Leon Edwards, Alex Pereira and Julianna Pena in big-time upsets recorded on the title level over the past two years. Often times, fighters must need to prove it a second (or even third) time that they truly are worthy of such a lofty P4P ranking and that it wasn't simply an aberration.

The only thing that had previously held Makhachev back over his own lengthy win streak, which extended to 12 at UFC 284 (leaving him four shy of Anderson Silva's record), was a lack of elite opponents throughout his run. Back-to-back title victories over Charles Oliveira and now Volkanovski allowed him to make the kind of P4P leap over two fights that is largely unheard of.

It's very likely that should Makhachev defend his title again, especially in the dominant fashion he has largely known at 155 pounds, he could leapfrog Volkanovski to the top spot. Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who returns in March following a three-year layoff to fight for the UFC heavyweight title, could also, just as well, unseat them all with a big win.

If done correctly, P4P rankings should present an argument for who is the best fighter of the moment, regardless of weight. Ideally, the best way to decide any arguments would be for two fighters to square off, which can rarely happen given weight discrepancies. Even though, in this case, a superfight was made, Volkanovski's actual performance as the smaller man simply can't be overlooked.

As things stand today, Volkanovski is the best MMA fighter in the world. He has never lost in 12 UFC fights at his preferred weight of 145 pounds and is already on his way to becoming an all-time great. That ranking might change, however, especially in a sport where there are so many ways to lose and you are only as good as your last fight.

It just so happens that in his last fight, Volkanovski was incredible, regardless of how you scored it. He had an answer for everything Makhachev had to offer and was the fresher fighter late who landed the most amount of damage either fighter was able to subject their opponent to during the final round.

Sometimes you can lose the battle and still win the war.

Using a criteria that takes into account everything from accomplishments to current form, let's take a closer look at the top fighters inside the Octagon.

For CBS Sports' updated divisional rankings, click here.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Alexander Volkanovski -- Featherweight champion (24-2)

Previous ranking: No. 1

The striking wizard proved his wrestling is just as world class in a close loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Volkanovski retained his crown as best in the sport, for now, but things will only get more difficult from here as newly crowned interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez is likely next.

2. Islam Makhachev -- Lightweight champion (24-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Lost in his victory over defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and the subsequent fallout of dispute over the fight's scoring, was just how incredibly Makhachev has grown as a striker. His pinpoint accuracy and poise was able to prevent Volkanovski from edging him, even as his preferred wrestling game was stifled.

3. Kamaru Usman -- Welterweight (20-2)



Previous ranking: No. 2

Usman looked on his way to a sixth title defense and a tie with Anderson Silva for consecutive UFC wins until a miraculous head-kick knockout from Leon Edwards in Round 5 shocked the world at UFC 278. A trilogy bout is set for March 18 in London where the 35-year-old Usman, who yielded the first takedown of his career in the opening round against Edwards, will get his shot at redemption.

4. Israel Adesanya -- Middleweight champion (23-2)



Previous ranking: No. 4

Despite leading on all three scorecards in his UFC 281 title defense against long-time kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, Adesanya succumbed to a fifth-round stoppage for his first loss at middleweight inside the Octagon. An immediate rematch is set for April 8 even though Pereira now owns three victories over Adesanya across two combat sports.

5. Aljamain Sterling -- Bantamweight champion (22-3)

Previous ranking: No. 5

One fight after shutting his critics up by outpointing Petr Yan in their title rematch, Sterling's second title defense produced largely inconclusive results. While history will always show a second-round TKO win for Sterling against TJ Dillashaw, the former champion entered with a badly injured shoulder that was reaggravated seconds in.

6. Alex Pereira -- Middleweight champion (7-1)

Previous ranking: 6

At 35, making a late transition from kickboxing into MMA, it was hard to project just how good the Brazilian slugger might be. But just four fights into his UFC career, "Poaton" lived up to his "hands of stone" moniker by stopping middleweight king Israel Adesanya in Round 5 to capture the 185-pound crown in November. A rematch is set for UFC 287.

7. Jiri Prochazka -- Light heavyweight champion (29-3-1)

Previous ranking: No. 7

The unpredictable Prochazka achieved his full due of critical respect after extending his win streak to 13 in a dramatic and savage fifth-round submission of Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. But Prochazka, who is 23-1-1 since 2013, suffered a serious shoulder injury which pulled him from the rematch and led to him vacating the belt. A late 2023 return could be in the cards depending upon the length of his recovery.

8. Charles Oliveira -- Lightweight (33-9)

Previous ranking: 8

Was the Brazilian finish machine's one-sided title loss to Islam Mahkachev the result of a bad stylistic matchup or did Oliveira's reckless and dramatic ways finally catch up to him? Either way, the 33-year-old will be forced to regroup after a remarkable 11-fight win streak that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

9. Leon Edwards -- Welterweight champion (20-3, 1 NC)

Previous ranking: 9

A true life "Rocky" story played out in front of the eyes of MMA fans when the often overlooked Edwards rallied to stop Kamaru Usman in dramatic fashion at UFC 278. Edwards extended his unbeaten streak to 11 fights since his 2015 defeat to Usman and now sets for a trilogy fight in London against Usman at UFC 286 in March.

10. Brandon Moreno -- Flyweight champion (20-3, 1 NC)

Previous ranking: 10

"The Assassin Baby" appears to have found some closure in his four-fight series with Deveison Figueiredo after Moreno dominated the Brazilian slugger, in Rio de Janeiro, to reclaim the 125-pound title via third-round TKO at UFC 283. At 29, Moreno has rounded out his game beautifully, even after a late change in trainers following the UFC banishment of James Krause.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Robert Whittaker, Jamahal Hill, Dustin Poirier, Cyril Gane, Yair Rodriguez

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Amanda Nunes -- Two-division champion (21-4)

Previous ranking: No. 1

Nunes soundly outpointed a stubborn Julianna Pena at UFC 277 to regain her 135-pound title and remind everyone of her G.O.A.T. ways. The victory was also a big one considering Nunes, after leaving American Top Team, started her own gym and changed her style. A rumored bantamweight title defense against Irene Aldana is targeted for UFC 285.

2. Valentina Shevchenko -- Flyweight champion (23-3)

Previous ranking: No. 2

The combination of Nunes' comeback win and Shevchenko struggling in a disputed decision against Taila Santos dropped the 125-pound champion from the top spot. She may get a shot at leaving no doubt for good, however, should UFC move forward with a trilogy fight against Nunes at bantamweight. Up first, however, is a March title defense against Alexa Grasso.

3. Rose Namajunas -- Strawweight (11-5)

Previous ranking: No. 3

A baffling strategy of defensive circling led to Namajunas surrendering her 115-pound title to inaugural champion Carla Esparza in their May rematch. Namajunas was barely touched in her unanimous decision loss. An inevitable trilogy looms with new champion Zhang Weili, whom Namajunas has defeated twice.

4. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight (23-3)

Previous ranking: No. 4

The first Chinese-born UFC champion regained her 115-pound crown by dominating Carla Esparza at UFC 281 via second-round submission. The victory showcased Zhang's continued improvement in her grappling game yet she won't truly gain recognition as the best strawweight in the sport until she can avenge a pair of losses to Namajunas.

5. Jessica Andrade -- Strawweight/Flyweight (24-9)

Previous ranking: 5

The Brazilian slugger, and former 115-pound champion, moved back up to flyweight in January and brutalized veteran contender Lauren Murphy over three rounds. Andrade remains a threat to the title in two divisions after extending her dominant win streak to three. A short-notice fight against rising 125-pound contender Erin Blanchfield is up next for Feb. 18.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Julianna Pena, Carla Esparza, Amanda Lemos, Taila Santos, Manon Fiorot