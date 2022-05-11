jose-aldo-celebrate.jpg
Getty Images

Coming into UFC 274, the women's strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza was a contest many expected to be among the best of the night. Unfortunately, the fight turned out to be a dull affair that ranks among the least exciting championship fights in UFC history. Despite the lack of excitement, the bout did end with Esparza having her hand raised as she kicked off her second reign as champion.

Esparza won the title for the first time in December 2014, beating Namajunas in the finale of "The Ultimate Fighter." She would lose the belt in her next outing before embarking on a more than seven-year journey to once again hold UFC gold, culminating with her win over Namajunas on Saturday night. Esparza also climbed from No. 3 to No. 1 in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings while Namajunas fell from No. 1 to No. 2.

In the night's main event, Charles Oliveira pulled off a dramatic first-round submission of Justin Gaethje to lock down his No. 1 spot at lightweight. Strange circumstances around the weigh-in meant that Oliveira would leave the event without his lightweight championship, having missed weight by half a pound amid controversy that the scale the fighters used ahead of the official weigh-ins had been altered, causing weight cutting issues.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features just one fight involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.

  • Light Heavyweight: No. 3 Jan Blachowicz vs. No. 4 Aleksandar Rakic
  • Women's flyweight: No. 2 Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c)

21-2-1

2. Brandon Moreno

19-6-2

3. Kai Kara-France

24-9

4. Askar Askarov

14-1-1

5. Alexandre Pantoja

24-5

6. Brandon Royval

13-6

7. Alex Perez

24-6

8. Matt Schnell

15-7

9. Rogerio Bontorin

17-3

10. Matheus Nicolau

18-3-1

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Aljamain Sterling (c)

21-3

2. Petr Yan

16-3

3. TJ Dillashaw

17-4

4. Cory Sandhagen

14-4

5. Jose Aldo

31-7

6. Merab Dvalishvili

14-4

7. Marlon Vera

21-7-1

8. Rob Font

19-6

9. Dominick Cruz

24-3

10. Pedro Munhoz

19-7

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

24-1

2. Max Holloway

23-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-2

4. Yair Rodriguez

13-3

5. Calvin Kattar

23-5

6. Josh Emmett

17-2

7. Arnold Allen

18-1

8. Korean Zombie

17-7

9. Giga Chikadze

14-3

10. Bryce Mitchell

15-0

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Charles Oliveira

33-8

2. Dustin Poirier

28-7

3. Islam Makhachev

22-1

4. Justin Gaethje

23-4

5. Beneil Dariush

21-4-1

6. Michael Chandler

23-6

7. Rafael Dos Anjos

31-13

8. Rafael Fiziev

11-1

9. Dan Hooker

20-11

10. Gregor Gillespie

14-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

20-1

2. Colby Covington

17-3

3. Leon Edwards

19-3

4. Khamzat Chimaev

11-0

5. Gilbert Burns

20-5

6. Belal Muhammad

21-3

7. Stephen Thompson

16-5-1

8. Vicente Luque

21-8-1

9. Jorge Masvidal

35-16

10. Sean Brady

15-0

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

22-1

2. Robert Whittaker

23-6

3. Jared Cannonier

15-5

4. Marvin Vettori

18-5-1

5. Paulo Costa

13-2

6. Derek Brunson

23-8

7. Sean Strickland

25-3

8. Jack Hermansson

22-7

9. Darren Till

18-4-1

10. Brendan Allen

18-5

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Glover Teixeira (c)

33-7

2. Jiri Prochazka

28-3-1

3. Jan Blachowicz

28-9

4. Aleksandar Rakic

14-2

5. Magomed Ankalaev

17-1

6. Anthony Smith

36-16

7. Dominick Reyes

12-3

8. Thiago Santos

22-10

9. Paul Craig

16-4-1

10. Jamahal Hill

10-1

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Francis Ngannou (c)

16-3

2. Stipe Miocic

20-4

3. Ciryl Gane

10-1

4. Curtis Blaydes

16-3

5. Tai Tuivasa

14-3

6. Tom Aspinall

12-2

7. Derrick Lewis

26-9

8. Alexander Volkov

34-10

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

12-3

10. Chris Daukaus

12-4

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Carla Esparza (c)

19-6

2. Rose Namajunas

11-5

3. Weili Zhang

21-3

4. Marina Rodriguez

15-1-2

5. Yan Xiaonan

13-2

6. Mackenzie Dern

12-1

7. Jessica Andrade

23-9

8. Amanda Ribas

11-2

9. Tecia Torres

13-6

10. Michelle Waterson

18-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

22-3

2. Katlyn Chookagian

16-4

3. Alexa Grasso

14-3

4. Lauren Murphy

15-5

5. Talia Santos

19-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

T1. Julianna Pena (c)

11-4

T1. Amanda Nunes

21-5

3. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

4. Holly Holm

14-5

5. Irene Aldana

13-6

6. Yana Kunitskaya

14-6

7. Raquel Pennington

14-9

8. Ketlen Vieira

12-2

9. Sara McMann

12-6

10. Aspen Ladd

9-3