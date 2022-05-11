Coming into UFC 274, the women's strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza was a contest many expected to be among the best of the night. Unfortunately, the fight turned out to be a dull affair that ranks among the least exciting championship fights in UFC history. Despite the lack of excitement, the bout did end with Esparza having her hand raised as she kicked off her second reign as champion.

Esparza won the title for the first time in December 2014, beating Namajunas in the finale of "The Ultimate Fighter." She would lose the belt in her next outing before embarking on a more than seven-year journey to once again hold UFC gold, culminating with her win over Namajunas on Saturday night. Esparza also climbed from No. 3 to No. 1 in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings while Namajunas fell from No. 1 to No. 2.

In the night's main event, Charles Oliveira pulled off a dramatic first-round submission of Justin Gaethje to lock down his No. 1 spot at lightweight. Strange circumstances around the weigh-in meant that Oliveira would leave the event without his lightweight championship, having missed weight by half a pound amid controversy that the scale the fighters used ahead of the official weigh-ins had been altered, causing weight cutting issues.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features just one fight involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Light Heavyweight: No. 3 Jan Blachowicz vs. No. 4 Aleksandar Rakic

No. 3 Jan Blachowicz vs. No. 4 Aleksandar Rakic Women's flyweight: No. 2 Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas



Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c) 21-2-1

2. Brandon Moreno 19-6-2 3. Kai Kara-France 24-9 4. Askar Askarov 14-1-1 5. Alexandre Pantoja 24-5 6. Brandon Royval 13-6 7. Alex Perez 24-6 8. Matt Schnell 15-7 9. Rogerio Bontorin 17-3 10. Matheus Nicolau 18-3-1

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Aljamain Sterling (c) 21-3 2. Petr Yan 16-3 3. TJ Dillashaw 17-4 4. Cory Sandhagen 14-4 5. Jose Aldo 31-7 6. Merab Dvalishvili 14-4 7. Marlon Vera 21-7-1 8. Rob Font 19-6 9. Dominick Cruz 24-3 10. Pedro Munhoz 19-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 24-1 2. Max Holloway 23-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-2 4. Yair Rodriguez 13-3 5. Calvin Kattar 23-5 6. Josh Emmett 17-2 7. Arnold Allen 18-1 8. Korean Zombie 17-7 9. Giga Chikadze 14-3 10. Bryce Mitchell 15-0

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Charles Oliveira 33-8 2. Dustin Poirier 28-7 3. Islam Makhachev 22-1 4. Justin Gaethje 23-4 5. Beneil Dariush 21-4-1 6. Michael Chandler 23-6 7. Rafael Dos Anjos 31-13 8. Rafael Fiziev 11-1 9. Dan Hooker 20-11 10. Gregor Gillespie 14-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 20-1 2. Colby Covington 17-3 3. Leon Edwards 19-3 4. Khamzat Chimaev 11-0 5. Gilbert Burns 20-5 6. Belal Muhammad 21-3 7. Stephen Thompson 16-5-1 8. Vicente Luque 21-8-1 9. Jorge Masvidal 35-16 10. Sean Brady 15-0

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 22-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-6 3. Jared Cannonier 15-5 4. Marvin Vettori 18-5-1 5. Paulo Costa 13-2 6. Derek Brunson 23-8 7. Sean Strickland 25-3 8. Jack Hermansson 22-7 9. Darren Till 18-4-1 10. Brendan Allen 18-5

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Glover Teixeira (c) 33-7 2. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 3. Jan Blachowicz 28-9 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Magomed Ankalaev 17-1 6. Anthony Smith 36-16 7. Dominick Reyes 12-3 8. Thiago Santos 22-10 9. Paul Craig 16-4-1 10. Jamahal Hill 10-1

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Ciryl Gane 10-1 4. Curtis Blaydes 16-3 5. Tai Tuivasa 14-3 6. Tom Aspinall 12-2 7. Derrick Lewis 26-9 8. Alexander Volkov 34-10 9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-3 10. Chris Daukaus 12-4

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Carla Esparza (c) 19-6 2. Rose Namajunas 11-5 3. Weili Zhang 21-3 4. Marina Rodriguez 15-1-2 5. Yan Xiaonan 13-2 6. Mackenzie Dern 12-1 7. Jessica Andrade 23-9 8. Amanda Ribas 11-2 9. Tecia Torres 13-6 10. Michelle Waterson 18-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 22-3 2. Katlyn Chookagian 16-4 3. Alexa Grasso 14-3 4. Lauren Murphy 15-5 5. Talia Santos 19-1

Women's bantamweight