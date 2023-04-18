If we had any doubts regarding the legendary status of Israel Adesanya, the former (and once again current) middleweight champion put that all to rest at UFC 287 in April.

Adesanya (24-2) served up a viral slice of violent redemption against career rival Alex Pereira in a second-round knockout to regain his 185-pound title and spot among the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

The rivalry between these middleweight stars began in 2016 and extended across multiple combat sports and promotions. Yet after three straight defeats to Pereira (7-2), the Brazilian slugger who is a former two-division Glory kickboxing champion, Adesanya finally removed the proverbial monkey from his back.

No one had ever doubted Adesanya's sublime skill or the dominant run he had atop the middleweight division, which included five title defenses. But greatness is often defined by how one responds to adversity, just as much as it is by the success one accrues while on top. And the redemption nature of Adesanya's knockout showcased just how special he is truly is, some six months after he lost his title to Pereira via fifth-round stoppage.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Adesanya absorbed a heavy stream of leg kicks by the larger Pereira, who has since announced a full-time move up to light heavyweight. But the native of Nigeria stood firm in the pocket and relied on the speed and timing of his counter shots to catch Pereira late in the round and finish him off before a rollicking celebration that instantly followed.

Just how long Adesanya stays at middleweight remains to be seen although the potential rise of prospects like Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus Du Plessis (whom Adesanya referenced about a future showdown in Africa) could keep him busy atop the 185-pound ladder.

Using a criteria that takes into account everything from accomplishments to current form, let's take a closer look at the top fighters inside the Octagon.

For CBS Sports' updated divisional rankings, click here.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Alexander Volkanovski -- Featherweight champion (24-2)

Previous ranking: No. 1

The striking wizard proved his wrestling is just as world class in a close loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Volkanovski retained his crown as best in the sport, for now, but things will only get more difficult from here as newly crowned interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez is likely next.

2. Islam Makhachev -- Lightweight champion (24-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Lost in his victory over defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and the subsequent fallout of dispute over the fight's scoring, was just how incredibly Makhachev has grown as a striker. His pinpoint accuracy and poise was able to prevent Volkanovski from edging him, even as his preferred wrestling game was stifled.

3. Jon Jones -- Heavyweight champion (27-1, 1 NC)

Previous ranking: 3

With nearly 50 pounds of added weight following a long-awaited move up to heavyweight, Jones removed any fears of cage rust after three years away by quickly finishing Cyril Gane to become a two-division champion. At 35, Jones' return coincided perfectly for the promotion with the exit of Francis Ngannou. Up next is former champ Stipe Miocic.

4. Israel Adesanya -- Middleweight champion (24-2)



Previous ranking: No. 5

After three failed attempts across two different combat sports, Adesanya finally slayed the beast that is Alex Pereira. "The Last Stylebender" scored a resounding second-round knockout at UFC 287 to regain his 185-pound title and avenge a fifth-round stoppage from last November.

5. Leon Edwards -- Welterweight champion (20-3, 1 NC)



Previous ranking: 4

Doubt him no more. Seven months removed from his real-life "Rocky" moment against Kamaru Usman via fifth-round knockout to commandeer the 170-pound title, Edwards doubled down in their UFC 286 rematch by taking home a majority decision. For his second title defense, Edwards is expected to face former two-time title challenger Colby Covington.

6. Aljamain Sterling -- Bantamweight champion (22-3)

Previous ranking: No. 6

One fight after shutting his critics up by outpointing Petr Yan in their title rematch, Sterling's second title defense produced largely inconclusive results. While history will always show a second-round TKO win for Sterling against TJ Dillashaw, the former champion entered with a badly injured shoulder that was reaggravated seconds in.

7. Jiri Prochazka -- Light heavyweight champion (29-3-1)

Previous ranking: No. 8

The unpredictable Prochazka achieved his full due of critical respect after extending his win streak to 13 in a dramatic and savage fifth-round submission of Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. But Prochazka, who is 23-1-1 since 2013, suffered a serious shoulder injury which pulled him from the rematch and led to him vacating the belt. A late 2023 return could be in the cards depending upon the length of his recovery.

8. Charles Oliveira -- Lightweight (33-9)

Previous ranking: 9

Was the Brazilian finish machine's one-sided title loss to Islam Mahkachev the result of a bad stylistic matchup or did Oliveira's reckless and dramatic ways finally catch up to him? Either way, the 33-year-old will be forced to regroup after a remarkable 11-fight win streak that won't be forgotten anytime soon. Up next is Beneil Dariush on May 6.

9. Robert Whittaker -- Middleweight (24-6)

Previous ranking: NR

The former middleweight champion has only ever lost in the UFC at 185 pounds to Israel Adesanya. While it's unlikely he can secure a third shot at his chief rival anytime soon, Whittaker remains one of the most well-rounded and durable fighters on the planet.

10. Kamaru Usman -- Welterweight (20-3)



Previous ranking: No. 10

The former P4P king kept things close against Leon Edwards in their title trilogy only to fall by majority decision at UFC 286. Usman, who turns 36 in May, said he plans to keep fighting although whispers abound following two straight defeats whether age and mileage have slowed him down just a bit.

Dropped out: Alex Pereira

Just missed: Brandon Moreno, Yair Rodriguez, Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Dustin Poirier

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Amanda Nunes -- Two-division champion (21-4)

Previous ranking: No. 1

Nunes soundly outpointed a stubborn Julianna Pena at UFC 277 to regain her 135-pound title and remind everyone of her G.O.A.T. ways. The victory was also a big one considering Nunes, after leaving American Top Team, started her own gym and changed her style. A rumored bantamweight title defense against Irene Aldana is targeted for UFC 285.

2. Rose Namajunas -- Strawweight (11-5)



Previous ranking: No. 2

A baffling strategy of defensive circling led to Namajunas surrendering her 115-pound title to inaugural champion Carla Esparza in their May rematch. Namajunas was barely touched in her unanimous decision loss. An inevitable trilogy looms with new champion Zhang Weili, whom Namajunas has defeated twice.

3. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight (23-3)

Previous ranking: No. 3

The first Chinese-born UFC champion regained her 115-pound crown by dominating Carla Esparza at UFC 281 via second-round submission. The victory showcased Zhang's continued improvement in her grappling game yet she won't truly gain recognition as the best strawweight in the sport until she can avenge a pair of losses to Namajunas.

4. Alexa Grasso – Flyweight champion (16-3)

Previous ranking: 4

The former strawweight contender shocked the world by becoming the first flyweight to defeat Valentina Shevchenko in a massive upset at UFC 285. In doing so, Grasso became the first female Mexican-born champion in UFC history. Unbeaten in five fights at 125 pounds, Grasso was successful in turning the division upside down.

5. Valentina Shevchenko – Flyweight (23-4)

Previous ranking: No. 5

Her first defeat in six years brought an end to Shevchenko's dominant title reign at 125 pounds following a UFC female record seven title defenses. The fourth-round submission loss to Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 was nothing short of shocking. It remains to be seen whether an immediate rematch is in her future.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Jessica Andrade, Julianna Pena, Carla Esparza, Amanda Lemos, Taila Santos, Manon Fiorot