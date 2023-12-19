While it may not have done a ton (amid a chorus of crowd boos) positive for his short-term commercial future, Saturday's welterweight title defense at UFC 296 in Las Vegas represented a strong step forward for Leon Edwards.

The 170-pound champion dominated a version of three-time title challenger Colby Covington, whom UFC CEO Dana White described as "old and slow" during the post-fight press conference. What was most surprising, however, was that Edwards outwrestled Covington throughout.

Even though the majority of the blame for how thoroughly unentertaining the main event truly was falls on the shoulders of Covington, who was snapping a 21-month layoff, it's hard to ignore how much Edwards left on the table commercially by being unwilling to take any risks in order to get a stoppage.

Covington had raised the temperature ahead of the fight so aggressively by making such a crass reference to Edwards' late father during the final press conference, which White admitted boosted PPV sales when Edwards fired a bottle at Covington and needed to be separated.

Edwards, however, focused so hard on not letting emotions take him out of his game that he might have missed out on a grand shot at delivering the kind of comeuppance that could've vastly helped his marketability, especially after the champion had ravaged Covington's lead right leg with kicks that left him largely immobilized.

Instead, Edwards spent most of the final round on his back, fighting off a late grappling rally from Covington that was never able to produce any kind of legit threat.

From a critical standpoint, Edwards kept pace among the top P4P fighters in the world due to how stingy he was in preventing Covington from finding any form of success on the feet. But it's hard not to separate him from his opponent as both were soaked in boos for most of the fight, which undoubtedly should affect Edwards' future as a draw.

Using a criteria that takes into account everything from accomplishments to current form, let's take a closer look at the top fighters inside the Octagon.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Islam Makhachev -- Lightweight champion

Record: 25-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

Charles Oliveira's withdrawal from his UFC 294 title rematch allowed Makhachev a last-minute second chance against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, whom he finished via first-round knockout via head kick. The victory brought an end to any P4P debate as Makhachev controlled the action from start to finish and now owns two stoppage victories in his last three fights against highly ranked P4P foes.

2. Jon Jones -- Heavyweight champion

Record: 27-1, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 2

Jones' first title defense at heavyweight, scheduled for UFC 295 in November against former champion Stipe Miocic, was canceled after Jones suffered a pectoral tear in training. An eight-month recovery is expected for Jones, who will turn 37 next summer. Despite the ill-timed injury creating more havoc in the heavyweight title picture, Jones has vowed he will be back.

3. Leon Edwards -- Welterweight champion

Record: 21-3, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 3

If anyone felt Edwards' run to the 170-pound title was a fluke, his UFC 286 trilogy win over Kamaru Usman silenced those doubters. His second title defense, against Colby Covington in December, brought Edwards another dominant win yet plenty of boos for the lack of action thanks to Covington's avoidance.

4. Alexander Volkanovski -- Featherweight champion

Record: 25-3 | Previous ranking: 4

Volkanovski's decision to risk it all on 12 days' notice to rematch Makhachev in Abu Dhabi turned out to be a disastrous one as the reigning 145-pound king never got out of first gear and appeared tentative en route to a first-round knockout loss. Volkanovski will make a quick turnaround ahead of his February title defense against top featherweight contender Ilia Topuria.

5. Alex Pereira -- Light heavyweight champion

Record: 9-2 | Previous ranking: 5

In just seven UFC bouts and 11 pro MMA fights overall, "Poatan" is now a two-division champion after knocking out Jiri Prochazka for the vacant 205-pound title at UFC 295 in November. The 36-year-old Brazilian slugger called out chief rival Israel Adesanya in hopes of an MMA trilogy (and fifth fight overall).

6. Charles Oliveira -- Lightweight

Record: 34-9 | Previous ranking: 6

The former 155-pound champion redeemed himself after losing his title by finishing Beneil Dariush in the first round at UFC 289. But the Brazilian submission threat suffered a costly cut above his right eye in sparring that pulled him from a title rematch at UFC 294 against Makhachev. "Do Bronx" must now hope UFC doesn't pass him over for the next shot in favor of BMF champion Justin Gaethje.

7. Alexandre Pantoja -- Flyweight champion



Record: 27-5 | Previous ranking: 8

The Brazilian submission threat relied much more on his chin and iron will to edge Brandon Moreno by split decision at UFC 290 in one of the most thrilling and savage fights in flyweight history. At 33, Pantoja now owns three wins over Moreno and he returned in December to record a hard-fought decision over Brandon Royval in his first title defense.

8. Sean O'Malley -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 17-1, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 7

The "Sugar Show" is alive and well atop the deepest division in the sport following a second-round TKO of Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. O'Malley silenced his critics by preventing Sterling from getting a takedown and appears ready to become the global superstar his talent and charisma have long teased. A March return, set for Miami at UFC 299, brings a long-awaited rematch of O'Malley's lone defeat against Marlon "Chito" Vera.

9. Max Holloway -- Featherweight



Record: 24-7 | Previous ranking: 9

A master of reinvention, the 31-year-old Hawaiian star still hasn't lost to anyone not named Volkanovski at 145 pounds since 2013. Holloway bounced back big in 2023 by edging Arnold Allen in April before knocking out "The Korean Zombie" in Chan Sung Jung's August retirement fight.

10. Aljamain Sterling -- Bantamweight

Record: 23-4 | Previous ranking: No. 10

Frustrated by being unable to take down or bother Sean O'Malley at UFC 292, Sterling made a critical mistake that led directly to a TKO defeat. The loss snapped a nine-fight win streak as Sterling appeared on the verge of securing G.O.A.T. status at bantamweight. A move up to 145 pounds is possible for the 34-year-old former champion.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, Justin Gaethje, Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight champion

Record: 24-3 | Previous ranking: No. 1

The first Chinese-born UFC champion regained her 115-pound crown by dominating Carla Esparza at UFC 281 via second-round submission. She followed it up with a statistically historic beatdown of Amanda Lemos in August and, at 34, is at the top of her game.

2. Alexa Grasso -- Flyweight champion

Record: 16-3-1 | Previous ranking: 2

The native of Mexico teamed up with former champion Valentina Shevchenko to co-author an exciting and tactical 125-pound title rematch at Noche UFC. A split draw was the result as the defending champion Grasso benefitted from a controversial 10-8 final round to curtail defeat. Whether or not a trilogy fight is next remains uncertain in such a crowded division.

3. Valentina Shevchenko -- Flyweight

Record: 23-4-1 | Previous ranking: No. 3

The future all-time great stepped up her game at age 35 and nearly regained her flyweight title from Alexa Grasso in their September rematch. A disputed draw was the result, with Shevchenko openly considering an appeal in the aftermath. Either way, it's hard to imagine that Shevchenko's days of fighting for UFC gold are behind her.

4. Erin Blanchfield -- Flyweight

Record: 12-1 | Previous ranking: 4

The native of New Jersey is 6-0 in the UFC and seemingly on the verge of a title shot following consecutive victories over Jessica Andrade and Talia Santos. Although Blanchfield's grappling skills remain her calling card, her striking has improved tremendously. She also possesses a killer gas tank, as evidenced by the pace she put on Santos.

5. Manon Fiorot -- Flyweight

Record: 11-1 | Previous ranking: 5

Add Fiorot's name to the list of those who could be next for a shot at the 125-pound crown. The native of France is a dynamic kickboxer who is fresh off a unanimous decision win over former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in September.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Yan Xionan, Tatiana Suarez, Julianna Pena, Mayra Bueno Silva, Raquel Pennington