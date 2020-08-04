When Conor McGregor made his impressive return to the Octagon in January with a 40-second knockout of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, he spoke of big plans to fight two more times in 2020. McGregor has since announced yet another retirement, and now UFC president Dana White has provided a guarantee that McGregor will not fight again in this calendar year.

"This year, he's retired," White said on the "My Mom's Basement" podcast. "He doesn't have a fight this year, and he won't have a fight this year. Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020. I'm not saying he won't fight in 2021, but I'm telling you we don't have a fight planned for him in 2020. But I guarantee you he will not fight in 2020. Conor McGregor is retired."

McGregor announced his retirement on June 7, sharing a tweet announcing the decision. He then told ESPN that he was "bored of the game" and criticized the UFC for pushing back a fight between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Justin Gaethje, effectively freezing him out of the lightweight title picture.

"I laid out a plan and a method that was the right move, the right methods to go with," McGregor said. "And they always want to balk at that and not make it happen or just drag it on. Whatever I say, they want to go against it to show some kind of power. They should have just done the fight -- me and Justin for the interim title -- and just kept the ball rolling."

This is, of course, not the first time McGregor has retired. He also announced retirements in March 2016 and April 2019, leading many to doubt the latest retirement is any more legitimate than the previous two.

McGregor has also fallen into legal trouble over the last year with multiple accusations of sexual assault as well as pleading guilty to assault charges after punching an elderly man in a Dublin pub when the man refused a shot of McGregor's whiskey.