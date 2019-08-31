UFC Shenzhen results, highlights: Weili Zhang scores fast knockout of Jessica Andrade to claim title

It only took Weili Zhang 42 seconds to pull off a stunner at UFC Shenzhen. Battling strawweight champ Jessica Andrade, Zhang stood in the pocket and landed a series of strikes, starting with a stinging straight right hand, to drop the champ and become the first Chinese champion in UFC history.

Andrade (20-7) came out at the opening bell with her usually aggressive approach, but Zhang (20-1) did not wilt. Instead, she utilized solid footwork to maintain distance and land leg kicks on the aggressive champion. As Andrade attempted to close distance she came up on the short end of a brief exchange before rushing forward again and getting rocked with Zhang's straight right.

WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION! CHINA YOU HAVE YOUR FIRST UFC CHAMPION!#UFCShenzhen pic.twitter.com/lRAhcEFC0J — UFC (@ufc) August 31, 2019

From there, it was a mauling as Zhang alternated between knees and elbows while Andrade faded. As the champ attempted to disengage, she was met with another right hand. This time, as Andrade fell to the canvas, the referee called a halt to the bout.

Zhang extended her winning streak to 20 fights and captured the UFC strawweight championship in the process.

"My name is Zhang Weili," The newly crowned champ said following her victory. "I'm from China. Remember me!"

Andrade, who'd captured the championship with a slam knockout of Rose Namajunas at UFC 237 in May was congratulatory while accepting her loss.

"I brought my belt in here to defend it and ended up not being able to," Andrade said through an interpreter. "Props to Weili, she fought a great fight. I was unable to perform as I wished. Hopefully I get a chance to fight her again. Somewhere else or here in China. I don't mind fighting her in China again if you guys would have me."

