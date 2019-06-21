UFC star Francis Ngannou hilariously congratulates Zion Williamson on going No. 1 overall in 2019 NBA Draft

If you're a big fan of UFC and just happened to be watching the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night, you might've been confused. Or at least that's what MMA heavyweight Francis Ngannou and his followers think.

The Cameroonian fighter is 14 years older than former Duke star Zion Williamson, who went No. 1 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans at the top of the draft, but Ngannou took to Instagram on Thursday to congratulate the consensus top prospect not only for his move to the NBA ranks, but for his resemblance to the UFC veteran. In a heartfelt but hilarious video tribute to Zion, Ngannou rattles off the duo's connections.

"Dear Zion," he reads from a letter in the clip, "at first I didn't understand. People keep calling me by your name. I was very confused. So I Googled you. That's when I realized we look alike."

"I think we might be long-lost brothers," Ngannou continues. "Last week, I did one of those 23andMe ancestry tests. I will tell you when the result comes in. Ever since I made the discovery, I have been wearing your Duke jersey, maybe four or five -- sometimes six -- days a week. When people ask me for my autograph, I always sign your name instead, my brother. Now that you know about me, maybe we can sign each other's autographs."

To be fair, Ngannou and Williamson do share imposing physicality, let alone facial similarities. Zion is 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds while his UFC counterpart is no slouch in the bulk department, either, measuring at 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds.