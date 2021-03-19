UFC women's bantamweight competitor Julija Stoliarenko stepped on the scales in Las Vegas on Friday afternoon in an attempt to make 135 pounds for her UFC Fight Night bout with Julia Avila that was scheduled for Saturday. Unfortunately, Stoliarenko passed out twice during the process, forcing the UFC to cancel the fight.

Stoliarenko stepped onto the scales and flexed before wobbling, stepping off the scale and collapsing, falling backward into the weigh-in backdrop.

Stoliarenko then got back on the scale and made weight at 135.5 pounds before appearing to nearly collapse again. She was eventually able to sit up and drink water before leaving on a stretcher. Following the scary scene, the UFC officially scratched the bout between Stoliarenko and Avila.

Stoliarenko made her UFC debut this past August, dropping a unanimous decision to Yana Kunitskaya. One fight prior, she captured the then-vacant Invicta FC bantamweight title, running her winning streak to five fights. Eight of her nine professional victories have come via armbar submission.

Avila is coming off her own winning streak-snapping loss, dropping a decision to Sijara Eubanks this past September. Prior to the defeat, she was riding a four-fight winning streak.