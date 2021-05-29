Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is walking again. A little over a month after having his leg snapped while throwing a kick to open his bout with Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida, Weidman walked on his own in the living room of his house in a video he shared on social media.

Weidman, who underwent immediate surgery to repair the fracture on his bone, has kept an upbeat attitude throughout the recovery process with his updates online. He shared a video on Thursday using an anti-gravity treadmill in which he was able to put 100 pounds of pressure on each leg successfully.

Weidman still has a long way to go in the recovery process. But the former champ stated in the aftermath of the horrific injury that he intends to return to MMA with a 6-to-12 month timeframe, depending on how recovery goes. The injury was only the third time in UFC history, which ironically enough, happened against Weidman in 2013 when Anderson Silva snapped his leg. Silva returned to the Octagon just over a year after the injury against Nick Diaz.