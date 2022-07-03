Israel Adesanya paid homage to The Undertaker at UFC 276. Adesanya, making the walk for his headlining fight against Jared Cannonier inside the T-Mobile Arena, mimicked the iconic theme music and entrance that Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) utilized for decades.

The UFC middleweight champion and the UFC production team really committed to recreating Undertaker's entrance. "The Last Stylebender" wore a brimmed hat and carried an urn engraved with Jared, reminiscent of the one wielded by Undertaker's late manager Paul Bearer. The UFC upped the ante in Las Vegas by utilizing a smoke machine and painting the arena in blue light.

Adesanya's ode to "The Deadman" is particularly amusing because both UFC and WWE ran shows in Las Vegas on Saturday night. UFC 276 was held inside the T-Mobile Arena; meanwhile, WWE Money in the Bank took place across the street at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Just before the main event, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, HHH and Pat McAfee took seats cageside.

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year after a professional wrestling career spanning more than 30 years.

