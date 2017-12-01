Watch UFC 218 -- Holloway vs. Aldo: Live stream online, start time, fight card, prelims
Everything you need to know to watch UFC 218 at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit
UFC 218 is Saturday night at the new Little Caesar's Arena, and a feathweight title fight headlines the event as Max Holloway defends his championship against Jose Aldo. Aldo comes in at 26-3 against Holloway's 18-3 record. It promises to be a brawl for the belt. Other main card fights include Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou, Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis, Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje and finally, Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson.
For Holloway and Aldo, it's a grudge match. Holloway won the first fight by TKO at UFC 212, and he'll look to duplicate that result. Aldo, of course, has other plans, as he has said he plans on taking the belt and retiring a champion.
How to watch UFC 218's Main Card
Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Little Caesar's Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
Channel: UFC.TV (click here to order)
Stream: UFC PPV (see link above)
How to watch UFC 218's Prelims
Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
Stream: fubo.TV or Fox Sports GO
How to watch UFC 218's Early Prelims
Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 6:15 p.m. ET
Location: Little Caesar's Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
Stream: UFC Fight Pass
UFC 2018 Main Card odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Class
Max Holloway (-305)
Jose Aldo (+235)
Featherweight title fight
Francis Ngannou (-235)
Alistair Overeem (+185)
Heavyweight
Henry Cejudo (-300)
Sergio Pettis (+230)
Flyweight
Justin Gaethja (-190)
Eddie Alvarez (+155)
Lightweight
Tecia Torres (-250)
Michelle Waterson (+195)
Women's strawweight
Prelim odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Class
Paul Felder (-115)
Charles Oliveira (-115)
Lightweight
Alex Oliveira (-260)
Yancy Medeiros (+200)
Welterweight
David Teymur (-200)
Drakkar Klose (+160)
Lightweight
Felice Herrig (-140)
Cortney Kasey (+110)
Women's strawweight
Early prelim odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Class
Amanda Cooper (-500)
Angela Magana (+350)
Women's strawweight
Abdul Razak Alhassan (-250)
Sabah Homasi (+195)
Welterweight
Dominick Reyes (-500)
Jeremy Kimball (+350)
Light heavyweight
Justin Willis (-225)
Allen Crowder (+175)
Heavyweight
The rematch is the big story of the night, as there is an almost amicable hostility between Holloway and Aldo. Throughout the night, there will be various big fights, but as Aldo comes for Holloway's belt, it will be interesting to see who is able to come out on top. Although Holloway is favored and 1-0 in this match-up, Aldo has been fighting vigorously to get back on the main stage against him.
UFC 218 cost
UFC TV can be purchased for $59.99 or viewers can get a six-month pass for $86.96.
-
Alvarez-Gaethje promises nothing but war
Gaethje's mindset is 'kill or be killed' as lightweight bout promises nothing but firework...
-
White offers advice on getting tattoos
The UFC president sayts he talked Rousey out of getting a full sleeve during her fighting...
-
UFC 218: Ngannou continues to rise
'The Predator' is on one of the most vicious runs in division history
-
UFC 218 predictions, picks, card
The former Brazilian champion gets his shot at revenge in Detroit this week
-
Cormier-Oezdemir set for UFC 220
Oezdemir's pending legal issues won't keep him from light heavyweight title fight on Jan....
-
King Mo wants Fedor, will 'punish' Bader
Muhammed Lawal handicaps the field ahead of the 2018 Bellator MMA heavyweight tournament
Add a Comment