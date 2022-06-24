The 2022 Camping World SRX Series season started with a bang last weekend at Five Flags Speedway, as the season opener played out in a completely unexpected way: Although the Superstar Racing Experience began its season on a premiere stock car asphalt short track, the battle for the win ended up being between a pair of IndyCar drivers, with Hélio Castroneves taking the lead late from Tony Kanaan and then driving away to take the win.

Between the performance of Castroneves, Kanaan, and Paul Tracy, SRX's contingent of IndyCar stars proved they can more than hold their own in heavy stock cars. And they'll try to prove that again this weekend at South Boston Speedway in South Boston, Va. One of the greatest short tracks in all of Southern Virginia, South Boston has produced a long line of notable NASCAR racers and champion drivers -- Including Peyton Sellers, six times the track champion and this week's local all-star.

Leading the way for the NASCAR contingent will be Ryan Newman, who started his first SRX season off with a third-place finish at Five Flags. Newman will look to establish himself as an SRX championship contender alongside fellow former NASCAR stars like Bobby Labonte, Michael Waltrip, and none other than Tony Stewart.

How to watch SRX at South Boston