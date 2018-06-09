2018 FireKeepers Casino 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Michigan picks

Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings.



He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in the NFL, NBA, golf and NHL.



He's off to a fast start in NASCAR as well, locking Kyle Busch two weeks ago for the Coca-Cola 600. The result: Busch took the checkered flag, and anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a winning DFS night.



Now, he has his sights set on Sunday's NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway and revealed his optimal DFS lineups only over at SportsLine.



We can tell you McClure is eyeing Erik Jones at $9,600 on FanDuel and $8,400 on DraftKings.



That's because Jones, a Michigan native, had a top-10 finish last month at the KC Masterpiece 400 and a top-five finish on this track last year. He's a value pick you should be all over.



Jones comes at an extreme discount, leaving you room to load up your rosters with top drivers like Denny Hamlin ($11,000 on FanDuel and $9,200 on DraftKings).



Hamlin has one of the best Michigan Speedway resumes of any NASCAR driver, with two wins, including back-to-back victories in 2010 and 2011. He also has five top-five finishes at this track. Even though he's a top contender, he's not priced as high as other drivers, so he's a steal you can take advantage of.



McClure is also targeting a value driver who has a strong track record at Michigan. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank.



