2019 Gander RV 400 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Fade Brad Keselowski, back Ryan Blaney at Dover

The NASCAR Cup series heads to Dover International Speedway on Sunday for the 2019 Gander RV 400, with the green flag dropping at 2 p.m. ET. The one-mile banked oval is the 11th race of the NASCAR schedule, but only the fifth using the new race package. Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick earned wins here in 2018. There won't be a playoff race at Dover this year, so this is the one-and-only trip to the Monster Mile. Seven drivers have 2019 Gander RV 400 odds of 12-1 or lower for Sunday, including series points leader Kyle Busch, the 3-1 favorite. Harvick, who also won here in 2015, is at 4-1, with three others at 8-1 NASCAR at Dover odds -- Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. You'll want to see the latest NASCAR at Dover predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before making your own 2019 Gander RV 400 picks.

Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 long shot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix last month, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Harvick, and had an eye-popping eight of the top 10 right. At the Auto Club 400, he had nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, he has analyzed Sunday's Gander RV 400 lineup from every possible angle and locked in his top 2019 NASCAR at Dover picks. You can see them at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Roberts is high on Ryan Blaney, a dark horse at 20-1 NASCAR odds to win at Dover. Blaney hasn't had much success at Dover, but the car package that is in play here is the same one at other tracks he's excelled at.

"This race is all about the car, and his 750 HP package has been dominant at times in 2019 such as leading 94 laps at Phoenix and finishing third, finishing fourth at Martinsville and leading a race-high 158 laps at Bristol before finishing fourth," Roberts told SportsLine.

Another surprise: Roberts wants no part Keselowski, one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1 NASCAR at Dover odds. While he's led laps in the last three races at Dover, he hasn't finished in the top five in any, and his success with the car package that will be used at Dover has been hit-or-miss. In fact, Roberts says Keselowski doesn't even crack the top 10.

Roberts is also high on an underrated driver with past success on this track to picking up the win at Dover. His top 2019 NASCAR at Dover picks and projected leaderboard will surprise many, but anyone who backs this long shot could hit a massive payday.

So which drivers are must-backs in the 2019 Gander RV 400? And which driver brings home the checkered flag at Dover? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard for the 2019 Gander RV 400 from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.