2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule: Dates, times, races, TV channels

Here's a complete rundown of all the races on tap for this year's NASCAR Cup Series

Start your engines, because it's time for NASCAR. About two months after Joey Logano captured his first Cup Series Championship, the next schedule for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) has been released. 

Complete with a Feb. 10 opening from Daytona International Speedway and a Nov. 17 culmination at Homestead-Miami Speedway, this year's top series will mark the 71st season of NASCAR racing in the United States, not to mention the debut of the 2019 Mustang.

Here's a complete rundown of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race schedule:

Date

Race

Location

Time

Network

Feb. 10

Advance Auto Parts Clash

Daytona International Speedway

3 p.m.

FS1

Feb. 14

Duel 1 at DAYTONA

Daytona International Speedway

7 p.m.

FS1

Feb. 14

Duel 2 at DAYTONA

Daytona International Speedway

9 p.m.

FS1

Feb. 17

DAYTONA 500

Daytona International Speedway

2:30 p.m.

Fox

Feb. 24

Folds of Honor QuikTrip

Atlanta Motor Speedway

2 p.m.

Fox

March 3

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

3:30 p.m.

Fox

March 10

TicketGuardian 500

ISM Raceway

3:30 p.m.

Fox

March 17

Auto Club 400

Auto Club Speedway

3:30 p.m.

Fox

March 24

STP 500

Martinsville Speedway

2 p.m.

FS1

March 31

O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

Texas Motor Speedway

3 p.m.

Fox

April 7

Food City 500

Bristol Motor Speedway

2 p.m.

FS1

April 13

TOYOTA OWNERS 400

Richmond Raceway

7:30 p.m.

Fox

April 28

GEICO 500

Talladega Speedway

2 p.m.

Fox

May 5

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover

Dover International Speedway

2 p.m.

FS1

May 11

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas

Kansas Speedway

7:30 p.m.

FS1

May 18

Monster Energy Open

Charlotte Motor Speedway

6 p.m.

FS1

May 18

Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race

Charlotte Motor Speedway

8 p.m.

FS1

May 26

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway

6 p.m.

Fox

June 2

Pocono 400

Pocono Raceway

2 p.m.

FS1

June 9

FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway

2 p.m.

FS1

June 23

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

3 p.m.

FS1

June 30

Overton's 400

Chicagoland Speedway

3 p.m.

NBCSN

July 6

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona International Speedway

7:30 p.m.

NBC

July 13

Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

Kentucky Speedway

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN

July 21

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

3 p.m.

NBCSN

July 28

Gander Outdoors 400

Pocono Raceway

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Aug. 4

Go Bowling at The Glen

Watkins Glen International

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Aug. 11

Consumers Energy 400

Michigan International Speedway

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Aug. 17

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Sept. 1

Bojangles' Southern 500

Darlington Raceway

6 p.m.

NBCSN

Sept. 8

Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

2 p.m.

NBC

Sept. 15

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

7 p.m.

NBCSN

Sept. 21

Federated Auto Parts 400

Richmond Raceway

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Sept. 29

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 6

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover

Dover International Speedway

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Oct. 13

1000Bulbs.com 500

Talladega Speedway

2 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 20

Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 27

First Data 500

Martinsville Speedway

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Nov. 3

AAA Texas 500

Texas Motor Speedway

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Nov. 10

NASCAR Cup Series Race at ISM Raceway

ISM Raceway

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 17

Ford EcoBoost 400

Homestead-Miami Speedway

3 p.m.

NBC

NASCAR races in 2019 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Our Latest Stories