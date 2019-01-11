2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule: Dates, times, races, TV channels
Here's a complete rundown of all the races on tap for this year's NASCAR Cup Series
Start your engines, because it's time for NASCAR. About two months after Joey Logano captured his first Cup Series Championship, the next schedule for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) has been released.
Complete with a Feb. 10 opening from Daytona International Speedway and a Nov. 17 culmination at Homestead-Miami Speedway, this year's top series will mark the 71st season of NASCAR racing in the United States, not to mention the debut of the 2019 Mustang.
Here's a complete rundown of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race schedule:
Date
Race
Location
Time
Network
Feb. 10
Advance Auto Parts Clash
Daytona International Speedway
3 p.m.
FS1
Feb. 14
Duel 1 at DAYTONA
Daytona International Speedway
7 p.m.
FS1
Feb. 14
Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Daytona International Speedway
9 p.m.
FS1
Feb. 17
DAYTONA 500
Daytona International Speedway
2:30 p.m.
Fox
Feb. 24
Folds of Honor QuikTrip
Atlanta Motor Speedway
2 p.m.
Fox
March 3
Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
3:30 p.m.
Fox
March 10
TicketGuardian 500
ISM Raceway
3:30 p.m.
Fox
March 17
Auto Club 400
Auto Club Speedway
3:30 p.m.
Fox
March 24
STP 500
Martinsville Speedway
2 p.m.
FS1
March 31
O'Reilly Auto Parts 500
Texas Motor Speedway
3 p.m.
Fox
April 7
Food City 500
Bristol Motor Speedway
2 p.m.
FS1
April 13
TOYOTA OWNERS 400
Richmond Raceway
7:30 p.m.
Fox
April 28
GEICO 500
Talladega Speedway
2 p.m.
Fox
May 5
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover
Dover International Speedway
2 p.m.
FS1
May 11
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas
Kansas Speedway
7:30 p.m.
FS1
May 18
Monster Energy Open
Charlotte Motor Speedway
6 p.m.
FS1
May 18
Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race
Charlotte Motor Speedway
8 p.m.
FS1
May 26
Coca-Cola 600
Charlotte Motor Speedway
6 p.m.
Fox
June 2
Pocono 400
Pocono Raceway
2 p.m.
FS1
June 9
FireKeepers Casino 400
Michigan International Speedway
2 p.m.
FS1
June 23
Toyota / Save Mart 350
Sonoma Raceway
3 p.m.
FS1
June 30
Overton's 400
Chicagoland Speedway
3 p.m.
NBCSN
July 6
Coke Zero Sugar 400
Daytona International Speedway
7:30 p.m.
NBC
July 13
Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
Kentucky Speedway
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN
July 21
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
3 p.m.
NBCSN
July 28
Gander Outdoors 400
Pocono Raceway
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Aug. 4
Go Bowling at The Glen
Watkins Glen International
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Aug. 11
Consumers Energy 400
Michigan International Speedway
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Aug. 17
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Bristol Motor Speedway
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Sept. 1
Bojangles' Southern 500
Darlington Raceway
6 p.m.
NBCSN
Sept. 8
Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2 p.m.
NBC
Sept. 15
South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
7 p.m.
NBCSN
Sept. 21
Federated Auto Parts 400
Richmond Raceway
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Sept. 29
Bank of America ROVAL 400
Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
2:30 p.m.
NBC
Oct. 6
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover
Dover International Speedway
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Oct. 13
1000Bulbs.com 500
Talladega Speedway
2 p.m.
NBC
Oct. 20
Hollywood Casino 400
Kansas Speedway
2:30 p.m.
NBC
Oct. 27
First Data 500
Martinsville Speedway
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Nov. 3
AAA Texas 500
Texas Motor Speedway
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Nov. 10
NASCAR Cup Series Race at ISM Raceway
ISM Raceway
2:30 p.m.
NBC
Nov. 17
Ford EcoBoost 400
Homestead-Miami Speedway
3 p.m.
NBC
NASCAR races in 2019 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
-
Joey Logano wins NASCAR championship
Logano missed the playoffs last season and only had 2 wins entering Sunday
-
NASCAR Championship 4 odds, 2018 picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his Ford EcoBoost 400...
-
Hamlin awards Busch top pit stall
Hamlin refused to give future teammate Martin Truex Jr. the preferred spot last season
-
NASCAR at Miami DFS: Best DK lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
David Pearson dies at age 83
Pearson is second to Richard Petty on the all-time wins list
-
Championship 4 is set after Phoenix
Busch, Harvick, Truex and Logano will battle for the NASCAR Championship next week