2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule: Dates, times, races, TV channels

Start your engines, because it's time for NASCAR. About two months after Joey Logano captured his first Cup Series Championship, the next schedule for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) has been released.

Complete with a Feb. 10 opening from Daytona International Speedway and a Nov. 17 culmination at Homestead-Miami Speedway, this year's top series will mark the 71st season of NASCAR racing in the United States, not to mention the debut of the 2019 Mustang.

Here's a complete rundown of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race schedule:

Date Race Location Time Network Feb. 10 Advance Auto Parts Clash Daytona International Speedway 3 p.m. FS1 Feb. 14 Duel 1 at DAYTONA Daytona International Speedway 7 p.m. FS1 Feb. 14 Duel 2 at DAYTONA Daytona International Speedway 9 p.m. FS1 Feb. 17 DAYTONA 500 Daytona International Speedway 2:30 p.m. Fox Feb. 24 Folds of Honor QuikTrip Atlanta Motor Speedway 2 p.m. Fox March 3 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. Fox March 10 TicketGuardian 500 ISM Raceway 3:30 p.m. Fox March 17 Auto Club 400 Auto Club Speedway 3:30 p.m. Fox March 24 STP 500 Martinsville Speedway 2 p.m. FS1 March 31 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Texas Motor Speedway 3 p.m. Fox April 7 Food City 500 Bristol Motor Speedway 2 p.m. FS1 April 13 TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Richmond Raceway 7:30 p.m. Fox April 28 GEICO 500 Talladega Speedway 2 p.m. Fox May 5 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover Dover International Speedway 2 p.m. FS1 May 11 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas Kansas Speedway 7:30 p.m. FS1 May 18 Monster Energy Open Charlotte Motor Speedway 6 p.m. FS1 May 18 Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race Charlotte Motor Speedway 8 p.m. FS1 May 26 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6 p.m. Fox June 2 Pocono 400 Pocono Raceway 2 p.m. FS1 June 9 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 2 p.m. FS1 June 23 Toyota / Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway 3 p.m. FS1 June 30 Overton's 400 Chicagoland Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN July 6 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7:30 p.m. NBC July 13 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Kentucky Speedway 7:30 p.m. NBCSN July 21 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN July 28 Gander Outdoors 400 Pocono Raceway 3 p.m. NBCSN Aug. 4 Go Bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. NBCSN Aug. 11 Consumers Energy 400 Michigan International Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN Aug. 17 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Sept. 1 Bojangles' Southern 500 Darlington Raceway 6 p.m. NBCSN Sept. 8 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2 p.m. NBC Sept. 15 South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7 p.m. NBCSN Sept. 21 Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Raceway 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Sept. 29 Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course 2:30 p.m. NBC Oct. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover Dover International Speedway 2:30 p.m. NBCSN Oct. 13 1000Bulbs.com 500 Talladega Speedway 2 p.m. NBC Oct. 20 Hollywood Casino 400 Kansas Speedway 2:30 p.m. NBC Oct. 27 First Data 500 Martinsville Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN Nov. 3 AAA Texas 500 Texas Motor Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN Nov. 10 NASCAR Cup Series Race at ISM Raceway ISM Raceway 2:30 p.m. NBC Nov. 17 Ford EcoBoost 400 Homestead-Miami Speedway 3 p.m. NBC

