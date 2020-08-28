NASCAR'S regular season concludes on Saturday with the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. After Saturday, 16 drivers will advance to the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, which begin on Sept. 6 at Darlington. Two of the 16 spots are still up for grabs entering Saturday's race. Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano are 9-1 co-favorites in the latest 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds from William Hill.

The trio is followed by Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski, who are both 10-1 in the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET. With drivers unable to practice or qualify before the race on Saturday, you'll want to check out the latest Coke Zero Sugar 400 predictions from SportsLine's Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks of your own.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed Hamlin's victory in the Toyota 500 in May, even though he wasn't one of the top three favorites.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100.

In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four picks in those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 2020. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard only at SportsLine.

2020 NASCAR at Daytona expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Jimmie Johnson, even though he's a seven-time Cup Series champion and fighting for a playoff spot. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has four top-five and nine top-10 finishes this season. He is coming off two top-five finishes in his last three starts.

"Johnson was 35th at Daytona and 13th at Talladega," Roberts told SportsLine. "He has five wins between the two tracks, but this race is personal for him because he doesn't want to sit out the playoffs. He certainly can win, but 17-1 odds on a driver who hasn't won anywhere in ages is a bit extreme."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Austin Dillon, even though he's a massive 30-1 long shot. The Richard Childress Racing driver has one win, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes this season. He is coming off a ninth-place finish in Sunday's race at Dover.

"Dillon's best chances of winning are always on superspeedways," Roberts said. "He won the 2018 Daytona 500. He also was on pace to win the 2019 summer rain-shortened race at Daytona after leading 46 laps before getting in an accident."

How to make 2020 NASCAR at Daytona picks

Roberts also is high on a long shot who is "going to do everything possible to go for the win." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins Saturday's 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400? And what long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 NASCAR at Daytona leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2020 NASCAR at Daytona odds (via William Hill)

Joey Logano 9-1

Ryan Blaney 9-1

Denny Hamlin 9-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Jimmie Johnson 17-1

Kurt Busch 17-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17-1

Aric Almirola 17-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Austin Dillon 30-1

Matt DiBenedetto 30-1

William Byron 30-1

Tyler Reddick 30-1

Bubba Wallace 35-1

Cole Custer 50-1

Chris Buescher 50-1

Christopher Bell 50-1

Ryan Newman 50-1

Matt Kenseth 60-1

Michael McDowell 75-1

John Hunter Nemechek 75-1

Ross Chastain 100-1

Ryan Preece 125-1

Corey Lajoie 150-1

Daniel Suarez 150-1

Brendan Gaughan 150-1

Ty Dillon 150-1

Brennan Poole 300-1

James Davison 500-1

Josh Bilicki 500-1

Timmy Hill 500-1

Quin Houff 500-1

JJ Yeley 500-1

Joey Gase 500-1