Kyle Larson's memorable 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season featured a stretch during which he won four consecutive events, including the All-Star Race. It marked the second straight time the reigning series champion took home the $1 million prize, as he also won in 2019 and was unable to compete in the race the following year due to suspension. Larson attempts to capture the checkered flag in the exhibition yet again when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET (see NASCAR tickets at StubHub).

Larson is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Kyle Busch is listed at 7-1 and Chase Elliott is 15-2, while William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race contenders at 9-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Texas predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Texas 2022 race, and just locked in his picks and best bets. He's only sharing his winner and projected leaderboard at SportsLine.

2022 NASCAR All-Star Race expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Truex, even though he's one the top 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race contenders. In fact, Roberts says Truex, who has finished third or better five times at Texas, barely even cracks the top 10.

"In 32 Cup Series starts at Texas, he doesn't have a win," Roberts told SportsLine. "Truex was the King of the Cookie Cutters just a few years ago, but he missed Texas. He's never won an All-Star Race."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Alex Bowman, who is listed at 15-1 in the latest NASCAR at Texas odds. The 29-year-old native of Arizona has finished in the top 10 in four of his last five starts and has three top-fives -- including a win -- in 13 races this season. Bowman was sixth in last season's All-Star Race at Texas after back-to-back eighth-place finishes in 2019 at Charlotte and 2020 at Bristol.

"He's a good bet this week because of his strong win at Las Vegas in March, when his team battled through each pit stop to give him the fastest car late," Roberts told SportsLine.

How to make 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions

Roberts is high on a long shot who is coming off his best performance of the season. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only find out who it is, and check out the rest of Roberts' NASCAR All Star Race picks, at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR at Texas leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2022 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, field, top contenders

Kyle Larson 9-2

Kyle Busch 7-1

Chase Elliott 15-2

William Byron 9-1

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Christopher Bell 15-1

Alex Bowman 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Kevin Harvick 25-1

Austin Cindric 40-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Brad Keselowski 60-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Michael McDowell 300-1