Joey Logano believed he was going to have a strong 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season after winning the exhibition Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in early February. The former series champion recorded just three top-five finishes in his first 11 official starts but has raised his game of late with wins in two of his last five outings, including last week's inaugural Cup Series race at St. Louis. Logano looks to make it back-to-back victories for the first time since winning three straight starts in 2015 when he competes in the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday.

Logano is listed at 16-1 while Chase Elliott is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Reigning series champ Kyle Larson, who won this race last year, is 5-1 and Martin Truex Jr. is 17-2 while Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain round out the top 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 contenders at 10-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Sonoma predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Sonoma 2022 race (see tickets at StubHub). He's only sharing his winner and projected leaderboard at SportsLine.

2022 NASCAR at Sonoma expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Larson, even though he's one the top 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who won this race last season, barely even cracks the top 15.

"The NextGen car has kept him from dominating this year," Roberts told SportsLine. "Four drivers have two wins in 2022, and Larson isn't one of them."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Denny Hamlin, who is listed at 16-1 in the latest NASCAR at Sonoma odds. The 41-year-old Floridian is one of four drivers with a pair of victories this season, including one at Charlotte two weeks ago. Hamlin will be eager to erase the memory of his performance last weekend, when he finished 34th in the 36-driver field at St. Louis.

"In 40 Cup Series starts on (road) courses, he's grown as a driver," Roberts told SportsLine. "He has 13 top-five finishes and 196 laps led on them."

How to make 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 predictions

Roberts is high on a long shot who posted top-five finishes in his last two road-course starts. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR at Sonoma leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds, field, contender, lineup

Chase Elliott 9-2

Kyle Larson 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 17-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

A.J. Allmendinger 14-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Austin Cindric 14-1

Chase Briscoe 16-1

Denny Hamlin 16-1

Joey Logano 16-1

Christopher Bell 18-1

Tyler Reddick 18-1

Daniel Suarez 20-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

William Byron 22-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Kevin Harvick 35-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Brad Keselowski 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Ty Dillon 750-1

Corey LaJoie 2000-1

Josh Bilicki 2500-1

Joey Hand 2500-1

Scott Heckert 2500-1

Cody Ware 5000-1