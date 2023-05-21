The NASCAR Cup Series will take a detour from points-paying races with the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The 200-lap race at North Wilkesboro Speedway will feature all drivers with at least one Cup Series win this year or last year, along with previous All-Star Race winners and Cup Series champions. There will be a 100-lap All-Star Open before the main race, with the top two finishers being added to the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race field. Defending champion Ryan Blaney is a 16-1 longshot in the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Kyle Larson, who has already won two races this season, is sitting atop the 2023 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro odds as the 6-1 favorite. Should you back him with your 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race bets? Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Speedway starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 14 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Twelve weeks ago, they nailed Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout, and three weeks ago they pegged Martin Truex Jr. as the 12-1 winner at Dover. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Speedway expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race prop bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish ahead of Ross Chastain at +100 odds. Elliott enters NASCAR at North Wilkesboro 2023 with plenty of momentum after finishing second at Darlington Raceway last week. He placed seventh at Kansas Speedway the week prior and has finished in the top 12 in all seven of his races since returning from a leg injury.

Meanwhile, Chastain has not been at his best on short-flat tracks. He ranks 10th in a comparable track data set (Martinsville and Richmond) that Elliott ranks fourth in. Consistency has also been an issue for Chastain this season, making Elliott the clear choice in this NASCAR prop. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR All-Star Race odds

Kyle Larson 6-1

Joey Logano 8-1

William Byron 8-1

Kevin Harvick 17-2

Christopher Bell 9-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Chase Elliott 11-1

Denny Hamlin 11-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Bubba Wallace 22-1

Chase Briscoe 25-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Chris Buescher 35-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 60-1