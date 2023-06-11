Daniel Suarez began his NASCAR Cup Series career with a 194-race winless drought before finding Victory Lane at Sonoma Raceway last year. The 31-year-old has endured a 35-race dry spell since, but will try to end it when he takes part in the 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday. Suarez is coming off his best performance since finishing fourth at Fontana in the second race of the year as was seventh last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. Suarez is +1400, while Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick are +500 co-favorites in the latest 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Chase Elliott is +550 and Kyle Busch is +800 while William Byron and Ross Chastain round out the top 2023 NASCAR at Sonoma contenders at +1000. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Sonoma predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Larson, won the NASCAR All-Star Race last month at +650. He also nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Reddick's victory at +1000.

In addition, the expert correctly predicted Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

One shocker: Roberts is fading Ross Chastain, even though he is one of the top favorites at +1000. In fact, Roberts says Chastain, who has recorded seven top-10 finishes in 19 Cup Series starts on road courses, barely even cracks the top 15.

"He was seventh at Sonoma (last year) as his teammate won," Roberts told SportsLine. "He had a similar run in 2021. He creates his own chaos."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Alex Bowman, even though he's a +2500 longshot in the latest Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds. The 30-year-old Arizonan will make his third start after missing three races with a back injury. Bowman has posted top-10 finishes in half of his 12 starts this season and recorded two in six outings at Sonoma during his Cup Series career.

"This is a good bet based on the price, considering he drives a Hendrick car and finished third at COTA in March," Roberts told SportsLine. "He has four top-five finishes in 25 Cup Series road-course races." You can see who else to back here.

