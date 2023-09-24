The Round of 12 of the 2023 NASCAR playoffs begins on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. The 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 has been shortened from 500 miles to 400, meaning the action will be even more jam-packed when the green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET. Six drivers have won the last six Cup Series races, adding even more drama to 2023 NASCAR at Texas. William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. enter the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 2023 atop the NASCAR standings, while Denny Hamlin sits four points back.

Hamlin is a three-time NASCAR Texas winner and tied with Kyle Larson atop the 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 odds at 5-1. Tyler Reddick, who won this race last year when it was 500 miles, follows in the 2023 NASCAR at Texas odds at 7-1. Before scouring the 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Texas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR Texas picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 predictions

For the 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, the model is high on Chase Elliott, even though he's an 18-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Texas odds. The 2020 Cup Series champion has had a difficult season in which he missed seven races due to injury and suspension. Thus, he's already been eliminated from contention for the championship, but Elliott is currently in his best form of the season. He's one of three drivers who've placed in the top 10 in all three playoff races and has four straight top-10s overall.

The missed time shouldn't diminish the quality of Elliott's season since his average finish of 12.4 ranks third on the Cup Series. His career average finish at Texas Motor Speedway isn't far behind at 13.3, which ranks fourth among active drivers who have at least five starts at the track. He was possibly poised to win in the last Texas race after leading for 44 laps before a crash took him out, so better fortune could have him celebrating in victory lane.

And a massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas favorites at 9-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. Bell didn't have a strong run in his last trip to Texas Motor Speedway, as he blew a tire on two occasions, failed to complete half of the laps and finished in 34th place. While that came at last year's NASCAR at Texas race, his recent results also indicate there are better values in the 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 starting lineup.

Bell has won pole position in each of the three NASCAR playoffs races this year but has no victories to show for it, with an average finish of 11.3 in those races. He's winless over his last 21 starts and his lone victory over his last 30 races came on dirt. Bell's overall average finish at Texas Motor Speedway of 15.3 places him outside the top 10 among drivers in this year's NASCAR playoff field, and given his single-digit odds, he's a name to steer clear of this weekend.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Texas picks

2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Denny Hamlin 5-1

Kyle Larson 5-1

Tyler Reddick 13-2

William Byron 8-1

Christopher Bell 9-1

Martin Truex Jr 9-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Chris Buescher 13-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Chase Elliott 18-1

Bubba Wallace 22-1

Ross Chastain 25-1

Joey Logano 28-1

Kevin Harvick 33-1

Ty Gibbs 33-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Erik Jones 55-1

Daniel Suarez 55-1

Aric Almirola 125-1

Carson Hocevar 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse 175-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

AJ Allmendinger 225-1

Chase Briscoe 350-1

Austin Cindric 350-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Zane Smith 750-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

JJ Yeley 2500-1

Todd Gilliland 2500-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1