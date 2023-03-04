Hendrick Motorsports has announced that driver Chase Elliott will miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after suffering a left leg injury while snowboarding in Colorado on Friday. The team shared in a statement that Elliott was scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday evening and did not offer specifics of the injury or a timetable for recovery.

Josh Berry, a full-time driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, will drive Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet in his place on Sunday. It will mark the third Cup start of Berry's career, with the first two coming as a substitute driver for Spire Motorsports in 2021.

"Chase's health is our primary concern," read a statement by car owner Rick Hendrick. "He's spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support, and we'll provide any resources he needs. We hope to share another update later this weekend."

This will mark the first race that Elliott has ever missed due to injury, ending a streak of 254 consecutive starts dating back to the beginning of his rookie year in 2016. The 2020 Cup Series champion and NASCAR's reigning Most Popular Driver finished second at Fontana last weekend and is coming off a 2022 season that saw him win five races and the regular season championship before finishing fourth in the final Cup Series standings.