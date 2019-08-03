Go Bowling at The Glen odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says William Byron surprises at Watkins Glen

Eight different drivers, including long shots Alex Bowman and Justin Haley, have won the last eight NASCAR races. There have also been seven different winners in the last seven races at Watkins Glen, so Sunday's 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen could be wide open as NASCAR holds its second of three road races at 3 p.m. ET. The latest 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen odds list Kyle Busch as the favorite at 5-2, followed closely by Martin Truex Jr. at 7-2. Those are the only two contenders going off with single-digit 2019 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds, meaning there are plenty of intriguing value picks in the field. Before locking in your own 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen picks, you should see the NASCAR at Watkins Glen predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting Joey Logano, who won the race, in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Truex in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Watkins Glen International are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Watkins Glen 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2019, we can tell you the model is high on William Byron, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a 40-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Byron has been making a name for himself in his second year racing on the Monster Energy Cup circuit with eight top-10 finishes. He's been heating up recently too, finishing eighth at Chicago, second at Daytona and fourth at Pocono in a span of five races.

And Byron looked extremely comfortable as a rookie at Watkins Glen last year, taking eighth place. He also led 21 laps at Sonoma, another road course, earlier this year. He has all the tools needed to make a strong run up the 2019 NASCAR at Watkins Glen leaderboard on Sunday afternoon, so he's a value pick you should be all over.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Watkins Glen grid.

Elliott won at Talladega earlier this season, which began a streak of five consecutive top-five finishes, but he's struggled since that hot streak. In fact, he hasn't made the top 10 since Pocono, which was seven races ago. Elliott has three finishes of 35th or worse and five finishes outside the top 20 during that span.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks this season.

Kyle Busch 5-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-2

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Clint Bowyer 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Kurt Busch 16-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Kyle Larson 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

William Byron 40-1

Alex Bowman 80-1

Matt DiBenedetto 80-1

Aric Almirola 100-1