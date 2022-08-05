NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Busch and his family were unharmed after having to escape the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. following a shooting on Thursday evening. The Busch family was among many who had to flee the mall after a report of shots fired led to the mall being locked down.

According to a report by KSTP, the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. when a fight broke out between two groups at the cash register of the mall's Nike store. One group involved left, but someone armed with a handgun circled back and fired at least three rounds at the store before running away.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

In a video on social media, Busch could be seen among a crowd of people leaving the mall along with his seven-year old son Brexton. Busch's wife Samantha confirmed in an Instagram story that the family had to flee the mall and was safe.

"If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica we got out and are safe," she wrote. "Praying others inside are too."

The Busch family had been in the Minneapolis area in the leadup to Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, with Brexton winning a youth racing event before the family went to enjoy the mall on Thursday.