Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday morning that they have signed 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to a new multi-year contract extension through the 2026 season. Larson will continue to drive Hendrick's No. 5 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Hendrickcars.com, which also signed a contract extension that runs concurrently with Larson's new deal.

Larson's existing contract, which he signed midway through his championship season, had been set to run through the end of the 2023 season. The move now ensures that Larson will remain with Hendrick long-term.

"I can't explain how much this opportunity means," Larson said in a press release. "The chance to compete for the top team and best sponsors in racing is something every driver dreams about. I'm humbled to have incredible people in my corner and amazing support from so many fans.

"Thanks to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for believing in me, [crew chief Cliff Daniels] and our team. Even though we've done some great things so far, I truly believe our best is ahead of us."

Larson becomes the third Hendrick Motorsports driver to sign a contract extension this season. Chase Elliott signed a contract extension with Hendrick prior to the Daytona 500 in February, while William Byron signed a three-year contract extension in May. Alex Bowman signed a two-year contract extension in June of 2021 that will run through next season.

After being signed by Hendrick at the tail end of a near season-long exile from NASCAR in 2020, Larson rewarded Rick Hendrick's faith by turning in one of the most dominant seasons in the history of NASCAR. Larson's 2021 season saw him earn 10 wins, 20 top fives, and 26 top 10s with 2,581 laps led en route to his first Cup championship.

Larson has not quite matched that performance in 2022, but he has earned two wins this season at Fontana and Watkins Glen with 10 top fives, 14 top 10s, and three poles. Larson enters Saturday night's race at Bristol Motor Speedway looking to continue his playoff run, as he currently sits eighth in the playoff standings entering an elimination race.