Hendrick Motorsports announced Thursday that William Byron has signed a three-year contract extension to continue driving the team's No. 24 Chevrolet. Byron's deal which was finalized Monday, runs through the end of the 2025 season.

Byron originally signed with Hendrick Motorsports in 2016, agreeing to a deal that had him run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports in 2017 before earning a promotion to Cup in 2018. After winning the Xfinity Series championship, Byron has made three playoff appearances and earned four career wins.

He currently sits third in the Cup points standings and is tied for the most wins this season, picking up victories at Atlanta and Martinsville.

"I'm so thankful to continue racing for Mr. Hendrick, Jeff (Gordon, vice chairman) and Hendrick Motorsports," Byron said in a team statement. "Since I joined the organization, they've supported my growth process every step of the way, including my path to the Cup Series. With the great people around me, I'm excited to continue pursuing race wins and playoff success.

"Together we've built a No. 24 team that I know will contend for championships. I'm really looking forward to the rest of the season and my years to come with Hendrick Motorsports."

Byron now becomes the fourth Hendrick Motorsports driver in the past 12 months to secure a long-term future with the team. Alex Bowman signed a two-year contract extension with Hendrick last June, followed by another contract extension for Kyle Larson last July. Earlier this year, Hendrick signed Chase Elliott to a five-year contract extension just prior to the Daytona 500.

For the second year in a row, all four Hendrick drivers have won a race by mid-May. Byron leads the company with two victories, while Larson, Bowman, and Elliott won at Fontana, Las Vegas, and Dover respectively.