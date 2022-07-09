Atlanta Motor Speedway has been a fixture on the NASCAR schedule since 1960. Now, the NASCAR Cup Series will return to the 1.54-mile quad-oval for the second time this season on Sunday for the 2022 Quaker State 400. With the narrower wheelbase on the next-gen car, William Byron managed the steeply-banked superspeedway best, leading 111 laps on his way to victory in Atlanta in March. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on USA (stream now on FuboTV).

Byron sits 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, but is a lock to make the NASCAR Playoffs with just eight races remaining in the regular season. He's 11-1 to repeat at Atlanta in the 2022 Quaker State 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson sits atop the 2022 NASCAR at Atlanta odds board at 9-1. Before scouring the 2022 Quaker State 400 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Atlanta predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Atlanta picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then, it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season-finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship.

In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season and has also gone 15-9 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start the 2022 season. Earlier this season, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on him again when he returned 14-1 for his win in St. Louis. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns on their NASCAR picks.

Top 2022 Quaker State 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Atlanta odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Reddick is coming off his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory at Road America last week and became the 13th different driver to win a race during the 2022 season. He's also the fifth driver to capture his first career victory this season, which is exactly the parity NASCAR sought with the next-gen car.

Now, Reddick can focus on securing his second consecutive berth into the NASCAR Playoffs by continuing to put together strong performances. In addition to his win at Elkhart Lake, Reddick was the runner-up at Darlington and on the dirt at Bristol. In the spring race in Atlanta, he qualified fifth and led five laps before a crash led to a disappointing 28th-place finish. With better luck, he should be running towards the front at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Larson, the Vegas favorite at 9-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2022 Quaker State 400 starting grid. After dominating in 2021 and racking up 10 victories on his way to his first career championship, Larson has only managed one victory so far during the first half of the season.

While his postseason hopes are justifiably high, Atlanta has been a challenge for him throughout his career. He's finished outside the top 10 in three of his last four starts there, including a 30th-place finish after a crash earlier this season and an 18th-place finish despite starting in sixth in 2021.

2022 Quaker State 400 odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Kyle Larson 9-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Joey Logano 11-1

William Byron 11-1

Bubba Wallace 12-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Daniel Suarez 20-1

Christopher Bell 20-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Chase Briscoe 25-1

Austin Cindrick 25-1

Kevin Harvick 25-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Brad Keselowski 35-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Chris Buescher 40-1

Ricky Stenhouse 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Michael McDowell 60-1

Justin Haley 60-1

Cole Custer 80-1

Harrison Burton 150-1

Ty Dillon 200-1

Corey Lajoie 200-1

Noah Gragson 250-1

Todd Gilliland 300-1

Josh Bilicki 500-1

BJ McLeod 500-1

Garrett Smithley 500-1

Cody Ware 500-1