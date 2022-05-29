With 11 different winners across 13 races, NASCAR is getting the kind of parity it wanted on the Cup Series. That makes the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 a wide open race, especially considering the list of drivers who've yet to claim a checkered flag this season. Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick are among the drivers still searching for their first victories, but Charlotte Motor Speedway presents a great opportunity to achieve that. They are all previous winners of this race, with Harvick and Truex both being two-time champions. The green flag for the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 will drop at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday (stream now on FuboTV).

Caesars Sportsbook has Kyle Larson as the 9-2 favorite as he attempts to become the first back-to-back winner since Jimmie Johnson (2003-05). Other contenders in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Charlotte odds include Kyle Busch (13-2), Chase Elliott (15-2), Truex (9-1) and Denny Hamlin (10-1). Before scouring the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Charlotte predictions, be sure to see the latest 2022 NASCAR at Charlotte picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then, it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season-finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship.

In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season and has also gone 15-9 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start the 2022 season. Earlier this season it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns on their NASCAR picks.

Now, the model simulated the 2022 NASCAR in Charlotte (see tickets at StubHub) 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2022 Coca-Cola 600 leaderboard.

Top 2022 Coca-Cola 600 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's an 18-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Charlotte odds. Logano picked up his first win of the season three weeks ago at Darlington, and he has three top-three finishes over his last six races. The 2018 Cup Series champion is right in the thick of another championship this year as he ranks seventh in the NASCAR standings.

Just nine active drivers have wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Logano is part of that group. He also has a second unofficial victory at the track as he won the 2016 All-Star Race, which was an exhibition. Logano's average NASCAR at Charlotte finish of 12.4 is the fourth-best among all active drivers and he's finished in the top 20 in each of his last five starts there. Given his long odds but previous success at Charlotte, Logano should heavily factor into your 2022 Coca-Cola 600 bets.

And a massive shocker: William Byron, one of the Vegas favorites at 10-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 starting grid. Byron and Ross Chastain are the only two drivers with multiple wins this season and that guarantees that he'll be in the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs, but he's been finishing poorly of late.

Byron has been outside the top 10 in each of his last five starts and he was particularly disappointing with his 1.5-mile setup at Kansas two weeks ago, finishing 16th despite leading 25 laps. Byron was outside the top 10 again at Texas for the All-Star Race last week and has been outside the top 10 in three of his five career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Charlotte.

How to make 2022 NASCAR Charlotte picks

The model is also targeting one other driver with 2022 NASCAR at Charlotte odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Coca-Cola 600 2022? And which long shots make a run at the checkered flag? Check out the latest 2022 NASCAR at Charlotte odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2022 Coca-Cola 600 leaderboard, all from the model that correctly predicted five of Kyle Larson's wins last season.

2022 Coca-Cola 600 odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Kyle Larson 9-2

Kyle Busch 13-2

Chase Elliott 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

William Byron 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Tyler Reddick 14-1

Christopher Bell 15-1

Alex Bowman 15-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Joey Logano 18-1

Austin Cindric 30-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 60-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Chris Buescher 125-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Noah Gragson 250-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Michael McDowell 1000-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

Corey LaJoie 2000-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1