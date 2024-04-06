We're seven races into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and Joe Gibbs Racing has been the dominant force thus far. All four drivers on the Gibbs team are top-six in the NASCAR standings and they'll look for their fifth win in eight starts at the 2024 Cook Out 400 on Sunday. The race will be held at iconic Martinsville Speedway, a paperclip-shaped short track that has been a fixture on the NASCAR schedule since 1949, and the 2024 NASCAR at Martinsville green flag is scheduled to drop at 3 p.m. ET.

Denny Hamlin joined William Byron as the only drivers with multiple wins this season after Hamlin won in Richmond last week. Accordingly, he's the 9-2 favorite in the 2024 Cook Out 400 odds. Byron is priced at 11-1 in the 2024 NASCAR at Martinsville odds along with Joey Logano. Martin Truex Jr. (13-2), Ryan Blaney (7-1), Kyle Larson (15-2) and Christopher Bell (8-1) are all past winners at Martinsville among the top contenders this week. Before making any 2024 NASCAR at Martinsville predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Cook Out 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Cook Out 400 predictions

For the 2024 Cook Out 400, the model is high on Josh Berry, even though he's a 25-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Martinsville odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 33-year-old earned a full-time ride in the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in his career after serving as a relief driver in 2023 with Hendrick Motorsports and Legacy Motor Club.

Berry collected three top-10 finishes while filling in for Chase Elliott while he nursed a broken leg, including a second-place finish in Richmond. Now, Berry has joined the Stewart-Haas Racing team and he's coming off a season-best 11th-place finish in Richmond last week despite starting in 30th. He also qualified second at Bristol and led 25 laps before going on to finish 12th and has a clear penchant for short-track racing that makes him a surprising value.

Another massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., a three-time winner at Martinsville and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 Martinsville NASCAR starting lineup. Truex leads the NASCAR standing through seven races but he doesn't have a win yet this season despite leading at least 50 laps in three of the last four races.

Truex won three of four races at Martinsville during a stretch from 2019-2021 but he has been outside the top 10 in three of his last four starts on "The Paperclip." That includes a disappointing 12th-place finish after winning the pole and leading 47 laps during the fall race and two finishes outside the top 20. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2024 Cook Out 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Ryan Blaney 7-1

Kyle Larson 15-2

Christopher Bell 8-1

William Byron 11-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Ty Gibbs 12-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Chase Elliott 16-1

Ross Chastain 20-1

Chase Briscoe 22-1

Josh Berry 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Kyle Busch 28-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Noah Gragson 40-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Michael McDowell 250-1

Todd Gilliland 250-1

John Hunter Nemechek 250-1

Erik Jones 300-1

Carson Hocevar 350-1

Austin Cindric 400-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 750-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Harrison Burton 2000-1

Daniel Hemric 2500-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Zane Smith 2500-1

Josh Williams 2500-1