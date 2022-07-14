Chase Elliott became the first driver of the season to reach three wins last week in Atlanta. Now, the leader in the NASCAR standings will try to make it four wins at the 2022 Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. The Magic Mile has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series since the early 1990s, and the unique asphalt and granite pavement will be a test for the next-gen car. With just seven races remaining in the regular season and only a few spots in the NASCAR Playoffs up for grabs, the stakes will be high when the 2022 NASCAR at New Hampshire green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on USA (stream now on FuboTV).

Fresh off the win last week to extend his lead in the NASCAR standings to 47 points over Ryan Blaney, Elliott is 7-1 in the 2022 Ambetter 301 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Blaney is 6-1 this week, while Kyle Busch is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. Before scouring the 2022 Ambetter 301 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR New Hampshire predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at New Hampshire picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then, it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season-finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship.

In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season and has also gone 15-9 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start the 2022 season. Earlier this season, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on him again when he returned 14-1 for his win in St. Louis. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns on their NASCAR picks.

Top 2022 Ambetter 301 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Kevin Harvick, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion and 58-time winner in the Cup Series is mired in a 62-race winless drought. It's the second-longest of his career, but he's still in the hunt to make the playoffs and is 19 points behind Christopher Bell for the final spot on points and can also earn his way in with a win.

Harvick has had an incredible career at The Magic Mile, winning four times in New Hampshire to tie the NASCAR Cup Series record with Jeff Burton. Harvick has finished 12th or better in his last four starts entering Sunday and has been top-six in seven of his last eight starts in New Hampshire. See which other NASCAR underdogs to pick here.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the Vegas favorites at 7-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2022 Ambetter 301 starting grid. Elliott has been the most consistent driver this season and the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion could be well on his way to a second championship before his 27th birthday.

However, New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been a challenge for the young superstar throughout his career. In eight career starts on The Magic Mile, Elliott has only been inside the top 10 twice and his only top-five finish came back in 2018, making it hard to see value with Elliott tied for third favorite. See which other favorites to avoid here.

2022 Ambetter 301 odds, field

Kyle Busch 5-1

Ryan Blaney 6-1

Chase Elliott 7-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Denny Hamlin 9-1

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

William Byron 15-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Christopher Bell 15-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Chase Briscoe 25-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

AJ Allmendinger 200-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse 250-1

Cole Custer 250-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Todd Gilliland 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1