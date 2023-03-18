gettyimages-1474372058.jpg
Getty Images

HAMPTON, Ga. -- Joey Logano has won the pole for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, putting down a lap of 31.256 seconds (177.374 MPH) to lead a Penske 1-2-3 sweep of the first three starting spots and a clean sweep of the first eight starting spots by Ford. Logano's pole is his second of the year and the 28th of his Cup career, and he also leads the first ever 1-2-3 qualifying sweep in Team Penske history.

Ford demonstrated that they were a step ahead of the rest of the field Saturday, as eight out of the 10 spots in the final round of qualifying were occupied by the blue oval brand. The Penske Fords -- Logano first, Austin Cindric second and Ryan Blaney third -- will be joined at the front of the field by Brad Keselowski, Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher, and Chase Briscoe. Michael McDowell qualified 12th, giving Ford nine of the first 12 starting spots.

Atlanta proved somewhat treacherous in qualifying, as the high groove offered trouble in the first on-track activity of any kind this weekend after rain on Friday. B.J. McLeod began qualifying by spinning out in turn three, and Christopher Bell would do the same in the final round of qualifying. Ty Gibbs also had trouble in the marbles, stepping out and brushing the wall in turn four.

Bell would end up being the first Toyota in 10th, just behind Kyle Larson who was the highest qualifying Chevrolet in ninth. William Byron, who has won the last two races and is the defending winner of Atlanta's spring race, will start 11th.

Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  5. #10 - Aric Almirola
  6. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  9. #5 - Kyle Larson
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #34 - Michael McDowell
  13. #3 - Austin Dillon
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #48 - Alex Bowman
  16. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  17. #8 - Kyle Busch
  18. #1 - Ross Chastain
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #31 - Justin Haley
  21. #9 - Josh Berry
  22. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  23. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  24. #41 - Ryan Preece
  25. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  26. #77 - Ty Dillon
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  30. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  31. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #21 - Harrison Burton
  34. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  35. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  36. #78 - B.J. McLeod