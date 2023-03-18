HAMPTON, Ga. -- Joey Logano has won the pole for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, putting down a lap of 31.256 seconds (177.374 MPH) to lead a Penske 1-2-3 sweep of the first three starting spots and a clean sweep of the first eight starting spots by Ford. Logano's pole is his second of the year and the 28th of his Cup career, and he also leads the first ever 1-2-3 qualifying sweep in Team Penske history.

Ford demonstrated that they were a step ahead of the rest of the field Saturday, as eight out of the 10 spots in the final round of qualifying were occupied by the blue oval brand. The Penske Fords -- Logano first, Austin Cindric second and Ryan Blaney third -- will be joined at the front of the field by Brad Keselowski, Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher, and Chase Briscoe. Michael McDowell qualified 12th, giving Ford nine of the first 12 starting spots.

Atlanta proved somewhat treacherous in qualifying, as the high groove offered trouble in the first on-track activity of any kind this weekend after rain on Friday. B.J. McLeod began qualifying by spinning out in turn three, and Christopher Bell would do the same in the final round of qualifying. Ty Gibbs also had trouble in the marbles, stepping out and brushing the wall in turn four.

Bell would end up being the first Toyota in 10th, just behind Kyle Larson who was the highest qualifying Chevrolet in ninth. William Byron, who has won the last two races and is the defending winner of Atlanta's spring race, will start 11th.

