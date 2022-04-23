Kyle Busch had been knocking on the door this season, with four top-10 finishes and one inside the top five prior to his win last weekend on the dirt at Bristol. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series moves on from one formidable track to another when Talladega Superspeedway hosts the 2022 GEICO 500. Should you roster Busch as part of your NASCAR DFS lineups for the GEICO 500? In Busch's last four races at Talladega, he has qualified in the top 10 twice and top five twice, but didn't finish any better than 18th.

Perhaps a driver like Brad Keselowski, who has a first and second place finish in his last two NASCAR at Talladega events is an attractive option in the NASCAR DFS driver pool. Before you make your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2022 Geico 500, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Talladega DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Last week, McClure was high on Ryan Blaney in his Food City Dirt Race picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, and he took his fourth top-five finish of the season. Earlier this season, McClure astutely picked Denny Hamlin in his Toyota Owners 400 picks, and he went on to win the race. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2022 Geico 500 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Talladega, McClure is high on Ryan Blaney ($10,500 on DraftKings and $14,000 on FanDuel). Blaney won in consecutive races at Talladega: the 2019 1000Bulbs.com 500 and 2020 GEICO 500. After an accident sabotaged his bid for a third-straight win in his next trip, the 2020 YellaWood 500, he returned with a ninth place showing in last year's GEICO 500. At superspeedway tracks like Talladega, Blaney has three wins, five top-fives and seven top-10 finishes since 2019.

After last weekend, Blaney should be eager to get back on the track to push for his first win of the season. He is second among all drivers in points with 321, just three back of Cup Series leader Chase Elliott. Blaney also ranks third in NASCAR in quality passes with 652 and has the highest average mid-race position this season at eight.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Chase Briscoe ($8,800 on DraftKings, $9,700 on FanDuel), who is 10th in all of NASCAR with 245 points on the season. Briscoe is looking for a return to form this weekend after taking just one top-10 finish since winning the Ruoff Mortgage 500 in March at Phoenix. He's proven capable of running fast this year with the fifth-most laps led among all drivers with 187.

Talladega has a reputation as one of NASCAR's fiercest tracks, and Briscoe isn't afraid to push boundaries. He is fourth in NASCAR in total fastest laps this year with 120 and had his best career finish at a superspeedway in the Cup Series earlier this season in the Daytona 500. Briscoe has shown he is comfortable at Talladega and qualified fourth and first in his final two races there while still in the Xfinity Series.

How to set 2022 NASCAR at Talladega DFS lineups

