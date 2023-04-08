The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series will move in a completely different direction when it returns to the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2023 Food City Dirt Race on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the third edition of the dirt race on the historic short track after the idea was conceived late in 2020. There were 10 caution flags during the inaugural event before 14 cautions last year, creating a tricky dynamic when it comes to 2023 NASCAR DFS picks. Kyle Larson is arguably the best dirt-track racer ever, but he is also the most expensive option in the NASCAR DFS driver pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Larson will have to deal with some of the other 2023 Food City dirt race contenders such as Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

The model has nailed Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), and Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1). Last week in Austin, Tyler Reddick won for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

Top 2023 Food City Dirt Race NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Bristol, McClure is high on Joey Logano, the reigning Cup Series champion. He might not be considered a dirt-racing expert, but no one has more experience racing on the Bristol dirt. Logano is running double duty at Bristol again this weekend, giving him plenty of opportunities to get into a rhythm on the surface.

He also has past success to rely on, winning the 2021 race and finishing third in 2022, giving him the best average finishing position at this track. Logano won at Atlanta Motor Speedway last month before gaining 11 spots from his starting position at Richmond. He has the current form and past experience to contend on Sunday, making him one of McClure's favorite NASCAR DFS drivers this week.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Tyler Reddick, who led 99 laps last year. He should have captured the checkered flag last year before getting spun out by Chase Briscoe on the final lap. Reddick was still able to record a second-place finish and post the most Fantasy points.

He has changed teams since his dominant run on the Bristol dirt last year, but his driving style still makes him one of the best picks for the third edition of this spectacle. Reddick picked up a win at Circuit of The Americas several weeks ago after posting back-to-back top-five finishes at Phoenix and Atlanta, giving him momentum heading into this race. See which other drivers to roster here.

