Coming into last weekend, it had been something of a frustrating season for Ryan Blaney. After winning three races last season and taking three pole positions this season, he had yet to find victory lane prior to last Sunday's All-Star Race. Despite last weekend's convoluted race format, Blaney came out the winner, and he'll try to make it two straight this Sunday at 6 p.m. ET in Charlotte at the 2022 Coca-Cola 600. In 2020, Blaney took consecutive third-place finishes at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where this weekend's race will be held, but is that enough to include him in your NASCAR DFS lineups for the Coca-Cola 600 2022?

Blaney will have to fend off other drivers who have been traditionally strong at Charlotte like Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., and William Byron, but should any of those be your top targets in the NASCAR driver pool for this weekend? Before making any NASCAR DFS picks for the Coca-Cola 600, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Charlotte DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Two weeks ago, McClure was high on Kyle Busch in his AdventHealth 400 picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, and he finished third. Prior to that, McClure featured Chase Elliott, who went on to win the DuraMAX Drydene 400. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2022 NASCAR at Charlotte race. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2022 Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Charlotte, McClure is high on Elliott once again ($10,700 on DraftKings, $13,500 on FanDuel). Elliott had his chance to win last weekend's All-Star race ended with an accident after just 47 laps, but this season, he leads all drivers in total points with 475. Elliott isn't too far removed from his first win of the season at Dover, in the DuraMAX Drydene 400, and he finished fifth the following week at Darlington in the Goodyear 400.

Although he has just the lone win, Elliott hasn't shied away from going for results. This season, he has the fifth-highest pass differential among all drivers at +143, and the highest quality pass percentage, at 68.2 percent. That mentality on the track has made him one of the Cup Series' most consistent top drivers, and he has raced within the top 15 of the pack for 80 percent of his total laps driven this year.

Another part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Kyle Busch ($11,100 on DraftKings and $14,000 on FanDuel). Busch was part of the accident that took Elliott out of last weekend's All-Star Race, which also ended his shot at the $1 million. Busch has now been a part of two accidents in his last three races, but he also finished in third place in two of the last four races before last weekend. That run of mixed results followed his lone win of the season on the dirt at Bristol.

This season, Busch has led for 243 total laps, which is fifth-most among all drivers in 2022. Busch has done well at Charlotte in recent memory, with four top-five finishes and a win at the speedway over his last six races there. In his most recent event at Charlotte, Busch took third in the 2021 Coca-Cola 600, and was in the top five of the final two stages of the three-stage race.

How to set 2022 NASCAR at Charlotte DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday's 2022 Coca-Cola 600? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.