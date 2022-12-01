Goodyear and NASCAR announced Thursday that they have reached a multi-year agreement to renew Goodyear's position as the exclusive tire provider of NASCAR. All three of NASCAR's national touring series will use Goodyear tires exclusively, as has been the case since 1997.

As part of the agreement, Goodyear will continue to be designated as the "official tire of NASCAR", and it will also continue to serve as the title sponsor of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. The Goodyear brand has been a part of NASCAR for nearly 70 years, dating back to the brand's first official NASCAR tire test at Darlington in 1954.

"Goodyear has been a trusted partner to the NASCAR industry since 1954, playing a critical role in our shared pursuit to deliver the best racing in the world," read a statement by NASCAR president Steve Phelps. "For more than 25 years, Goodyear Eagle tires have been the only component that connects the stock car to the racetrack. Our continued partnership will allow us to push boundaries and innovate our racing product for generations to come."

Just as the technology of stock cars has evolved throughout NASCAR's 75-year history, so too have Goodyear tires evolved along with them. The company has introduced several new tire technologies to NASCAR throughout the years, including its racing slicks in 1972, radial tires in 1989, a multi-zone tread design in 2013, and the 18-inch tires for the sport's Next Gen car that were first introduced in 2022.

Goodyear produces more than 100,000 tires for NASCAR's top three series every year, all of which are manufactured at the tire maker's headquarters in Akron, Ohio.